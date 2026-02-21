Ariana Grande’s Dramatic Weight Loss Fuels ‘Ozempic Face’ Frenzy

Ariana Grande has shape-shifted before, and reinvention is part of her brand. But this time, the conversation is about her face, which the internet insists on calling “Ozempic face.”

The term refers to the hollowed cheeks, prominent cheekbones, and sunken eyes that some people have after rapid weight loss using GLP-1 medications like semaglutide or tirzepatide. Grande has never said she takes any such medication. Still, side-by-side photos from January 2020 and November 2025 have critics pointing to slimmer facial features and a sharper jawline.

In an Instagram video, medical business consultant Sam Patel suggests there’s “suspicion” around medical weight-loss drugs. One Reddit user wrote, “It’s literally giving Ozempic face, tho I am sure she is not on Ozempic.” Another countered, “As someone who was on Ozempic, [it] does not make you that skinny.” So, looks like even the armchair experts can’t agree.

ariana now and ariana 10 years ago, she’s always been this skinny pic.twitter.com/M6IeOT1wfH — carme posted by ari ☼ (@sweetenerlouiss) November 19, 2025

The scrutiny has intensified since Grande began promoting Wicked in late 2024. She was noticeably slimmer, and by 2026, fans were worried about her health. Some, on the other hand, have accused her of cosmetic tweaks.

But Grande has already addressed assumptions about her body and the way it looks. In April 2023, she posted a TikTok explaining that the “healthier-looking” version of her body was the “unhealthiest” she had ever been. She revealed that she used to be on antidepressants back then, drinking while on them, and eating poorly during that time as well.

In December 2024, on the web series Oui Oui Baguette, she reflected:

“I’ve been (…) in front of the public (…) a specimen in a Petri dish since I was 16 or 17.”

oh ariana grande…..we are so back pic.twitter.com/4F4PMcyyd1 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) January 12, 2026

And then there’s the plastic surgery speculation, as over the years, doctors on social media have speculated about facelifts and rhinoplasty. Grande did admit to Botox and “tons of lip fillers,” but says she stopped in 2018 because it was “too much.”

In 2024, she even took a polygraph for Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test series. On there, she denied nose jobs, facelifts, chin implants, breast augmentation, and BBL rumors. When the examiner confirmed she was truthful, she joked. “Take that!”

Grande once said she hopes to see her “well-earned cry lines and smile lines” deepen with age. But as of now, the “Ozempic face” label has reduced her body and the way it has changed into a trending medical buzzword.