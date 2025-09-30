“Save Your Tears!” – White House Hits Back at Ariana Grande Over Anti-Trump Post

Ariana Grande recently launched a brutal attack on Donald Trump on social media. She reposted a photo on her Instagram that had a message for Americans, more like a burning question. It asked Americans if their lives have gotten “any better” since Donald Trump began his second term. Now, White House has responded to the Thank U, Next singer’s criticism.

“I want to check in with Trump voters. I have one very genuine question,” the post begins. “It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

The post continues, “Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier?”

“Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?” the message asks. After Ariana Grande shared it on her Instagram, the post immediately went viral.

Kush Desai, a spokesperson for the White House, has responded to the pop star’s post. “Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments.”

“He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans,” the statement continued. “Get well soon, Ariana!” Desai added, according to The Mirror.

Previously, the singer criticized the POTUS, taking a strong jab against his policies. Mere months ago, she posted a photo, which had a placard with a message, “Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected President? It’s so confusing.”

Last October, while hosting Saturday Night Live, she shared a political remark aimed at Trump. “The last time I hosted was in 2016 and we were right on the verge of electing our first female president. So I guess, second time’s a charm,” said Ariana.

When Trump won the election, Grande quickly went on social media to declare her opinion. “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.”

In June, the pop star also called for Trump’s impeachment after the US strike in Iran. She reposted a post from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, where she criticized the bombing. “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, and Grande shared the same sentiment.