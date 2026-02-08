Did Amy Schumer Take Ozempic? Her Weight Loss Before and After Photos Stir Assumptions

Amy Schumer has never shied away from discussing her struggles with negative body image related to her weight. She has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past few years. Her 50-pound weight loss received compliments from fans and critics alike, with many saying she looks healthier and almost unrecognizable.

However, the rapid weight loss also sparked rumors that she was using weight-loss medication, with critics pointing to what they called her “Ozempic face.”

Schumer has been candid about using Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication widely used for weight loss. She previously spoke about her experience with the drug and the side effects she endured during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year. She revealed, “I was bedridden…was vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good, so God bless them.”

She further revealed that her gene, GDF15, makes her “extremely prone to nausea.” Even though she ended up losing about 30 pounds at the time, the aftereffects were severe, and she could not continue the medication.

In 2025, the I Feel Pretty star admitted to taking GLP-1 medications, including Wegovy and Mounjaro. Page Six reported that the latter helped her lose the excess weight. Schumer has also revealed that she suffers from Cushing syndrome, a condition related to high cortisol levels, and said she needed to lose weight for her health- not vanity.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Amy revealed that she underwent liposuction in 2022. “I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she stated.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2023, Amy Schumer criticized people who lie about their weight loss methods. She commented, “Everyone has been lying, saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions’…like, shut the f–k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop…Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

Critics cannot help but point out that Amy Schumer’s transformation perfectly coincided with her divorce from ex-husband Chris Fischer. The actress removed all her old photos and videos from Instagram, possibly trying to get a clean slate.

Some netizens have found her transformation hypocritical, as she made a career telling “fat jokes.” While Amy claims to keep her weight loss separate from her divorce and says she didn’t lose weight “to look hot,” it is evident that the actress is often seen flaunting her revenge body on Instagram and enjoying this new beginning.