‘Stopped 4 Years Ago’: Ariana Grande Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest pop singers of this era. From rising to stardom with Nickelodeon’s Victorious to topping charts with hits like 7 Rings, ‘Thank U, Next’, God is a Woman, and more, her journey so far is incredible. Fans have noticed some distinct changes in her looks since her debut, raising curiosity if she has gone under the knife.

Recently, the 31-year-old singer sat down for Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series alongside Cynthia Erivo, her co-star in Wicked. She was asked about her swirling plastic surgery rumors on the internet and Ariana had some shocking revelations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

When questioned about a few procedures she was speculated to have done, the Wicked star denied it all. The singer revealed that she hadn’t done a nose job, nor did she have a facelift. “Although, I’m open,” Ariana shared her honest thoughts.

When asked about having a breast enhancement, she had the most hilarious response, “Can you imagine?” She also dismissed rumors of her having a fox eye lift, “But I discovered it through people who thought I did!”

“ariana grande got so much plastic surgery, she looks so different! there’s no way it’s just makeup.” then how do these ppl manage to make themselves look relatively similar to her by using similar makeup techniques? don’t y’all remember nikkitutorials’ “power of makeup” vids? pic.twitter.com/UBI5Q3QTmu — flora ☀️ (@brdrlinesnshine) April 30, 2024

Ariana Grande was also asked whether she had gone under the knife for a chin implant. It turns out that she didn’t even have any idea about the procedure. “How do they do that?” she was honestly surprised.

Cynthia Erivo asked her whether she had a BBL, in other words, Brazillian Butt Lift. And what do we know? She actually had or that’s what she said. The lie detector ruled it out as “deceptive”. “That wouldn’t work for me. And I am okay with that,” the singer clarified that she was just being playful earlier, but didn’t actually have BBL.

So what procedure did she do? Ariana Grande revealed, “I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox. But I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.” During the session, Grande expressed her excitement and pure satisfaction at finally shutting down the plastic surgery rumors. “This is the best day of my life. Take that YouTube people,” she gave a shoutout to the rumormongers.

However, just because she hadn’t gone under the knife, it’s not like she doesn’t support anyone doing so. “In full support of all people who do these things. Whatever makes women, men, and non-gender conforming people feel beautiful, should be allowed,” Ariana noted.

The singer attended the lie detector session along with Cynthia Erivo for the promotion of their film Wicked. It commenced its theatrical run back in November 2024. Set in the Land of Oz, this film captured Ariana as ‘Glinda’, the good witch.

Cynthia starred as the green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West. The star-studded cast lineup also featured more talented actors. Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and more stars played some pivotal roles.

During her 82nd Golden Globe attendance, she confirmed that she is planning on releasing another expansion of her recent studio album Eternal Sunshine. According to Rolling Stone, she revealed that she is not working on any new music at the moment.