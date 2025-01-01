Stiletto Lift, Liquid Facelift & More: The Latest Celebrity Cosmetic Procedures for 2025 Revealed

There’s a saying, “What the Almighty fails to provide, the doctor can.” Any guesses on what we’re referring to? Well, we are talking about achieving perfection through these trending cosmetic procedures that can change one’s beauty game forever. Wish to know the latest beauty procedure that has the most scope for use? Take a minute and hear it from the top celebrity-certified plastic surgeons.

In the latest chat, two top plastic surgeons exclusively revealed to Life & Style what our celebrities might be opting for when it comes to cosmetic producers this upcoming year. To begin with, Dr. Robert Najera, aka Dr. Dallas, said, “Botox for heels has become very popular as it alleviates the pain women get from wearing heels,” which seems like a great option for stars and their award shows and red carpet appearances, which ideally start around January. The procedure, also known as a “stiletto lift,” involves injecting Botox into the arch and ball of the foot, which makes it easy for people to stand for a long time in their long dresses.

Subsequently, Dr. Najera added that celebrities might also consider getting “liquid facelifts” around the parameters of the face and behind the ears, giving them a chiseled and fresh look that would complement their Instagram holiday pictures. Furthermore, Dr. Aimee Nguyen, better known as Dr. Rejuvenation, told Life & Style that “Another favorite is vagina rejuvenation, which has become increasingly popular as women want a ‘designer vagina.’ Yes, that exists! Interestingly, one popular celebrity who went under the knife under the guidance of Dr. Najera and Dr. Nguyen is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex, Jenn Harley.

The former reality star traveled to Dallas, Texas, in October for a series of procedures and underwent a new makeover down there, as she no longer wishes to have more children. She is already a mom of three. Harley did vaginal rejuvenation surgery and liposuction to her arms, where the fat was taken out and transferred to her labia. Additionally, she also did a breast reduction via a breast lift and silicone breast implant exchange. Harley shares her son Mason from a previous relationship. She welcomed daughter Ariana Sky with Ronnie in April 2018, before their split the subsequent year. While the real estate agent and reality TV star happens to be one of the known names, there are many more.

Several other celebrities, like 90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Martson, reportedly a client of Dr. Dallas, have undergone vaginal procedures. Ashley decided to have the procedure after choosing not to have more children. A source close to the TLC star revealed to the outlet that she felt the work was a nice gift to herself. That’s not all—popular figures like Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of actor Will Smith, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville have also confessed to undergoing similar procedures.

Jada Smith, on the other hand, spoke about her experience during an episode of Red Table Talk and shared, “I’m talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach.” She emphasized the importance of vaginal care, calling it “our life force where our life is centered.” Well, next time if going to the gym doesn’t give you the desired jawline or your self-esteem takes a dip, you know what to do, don’t you? We only live once, after all. Although natural beauty is always the best.