Trump’s Rumored Cosmetic Surgery Bill Reveals The Astonishing Amount He Spent On Hair and Teeth

Donald Trump’s return to presidential power is fueling headlines, but it’s his seemingly youthful glow that’s grabbing attention. Observant supporters have noticed his refreshed appearance, shifting the spotlight from Melania Trump—whose changing looks have often been a topic of intrigue—onto the President-elect himself. Donald has reportedly spent a lot on cosmetic surgery and according to a well-known surgeon, his expenses may even surpass Melania's. According to reports, the Trump family's combined expenditure on cosmetic treatments has reportedly crossed $1 million over the years, raising further questions about their high-profile persona.

Donald Trump at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 24, 2024, in Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

According to renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, Donald, who is praised by his supporters for his strong leadership, may have spent an estimated $160,000 on cosmetic surgery. It includes a significant $80,000 investment in hair restoration procedures, including surgeries using the flap technique and hairline advancement, with apparent results from several treatments. An additional $80,000 is thought to have been spent on veneers to perfect his smile. As reported by Irish Star, these speculations are consistent with earlier allegations made by Donald's late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, that he had scalp reduction surgery to refine his hairline.

Ivana once asserted that to enhance his appearance, Donald had liposuction done on his waist and chin in addition to hair operations. On the other hand, Melania seems to rely on less intrusive procedures to preserve her youthful appearance, even while she avoids major surgeries. Experts, including Dr. Motykie, suggest she may have opted for rhinoplasty, cheek and lip fillers, and Botox, estimating her total spending on enhancements at $45,000 to $50,000. However, Melania isn’t the only Trump woman under the cosmetic microscope. Ivanka Trump, Donald’s eldest daughter, has long been the subject of debate about alleged surgical tweaks.

When Ivanka took center stage during her father's hush money trial in November 2023, speculation over the Trump family's cosmetic enhancements erupted once more. As reported by The Mirror US, despite the resurgence of rumors, Melania and Donald have repeatedly denied having plastic surgery. Melania, especially, has publicly stated that she prefers to age naturally and has a strong distaste for Botox and fillers. Meanwhile, over the years, Donald has been the target of repeated rumors. For instance, he was ridiculed online earlier in January for having what some witnesses called a "weird" ear, which led to fresh speculations regarding cosmetic surgery.

After Donald's "weird" ear caused a buzz on social media, some users speculated that it was a scar from cosmetic surgery, while others mockingly called him an "alien," as reported by Newsweek. Andrew Douglas, a consultant facial surgeon practicing in the U.K., contributed to the conversation by analyzing the image and pointing out that it was challenging to verify face surgery signs from the picture alone. However, Douglas did draw attention to an intriguing phenomenon that Trump's altered head changed the way light and shadows moved across his face, possibly producing the appearance of texture and shape. He clarified that this impact is comparable to methods used in medical tattooing or strategically applied cosmetics to modify facial characteristics.