Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Actual ‘Crooked’ Smile as Viewers Claim ‘Excessive’ Cosmetic Surgery

Kendall Jenner is on the brink of all the criticism around her looks. Recently, the supermodel was bombarded with several comments on her 'crooked' smile and rumors about another plastic surgery. In a promotional image, each member of the Kardashian family was featured in individual headshots to promote their upcoming show on Hulu.

Fans noted an apparent elongation of Jenner's head in the edited picture, sparking a conversation about the unconventional aspect of her appearance. According to The U.S. Sun, a fan wrote, "Ahhh, Kendall's head! They did her dirty! At first glance, she’s beautiful, but I just noticed the lack of depth perception." Another fan posted, "I was thinking the same thing. Why does the top of her head look so elongated?" A third remarked, "It's such a weird shot. I can see the whole top of her head but front on."

Several fans even expressed their genuine concern for The Kardashians star. One shared, "Just stop with the excessive Photoshop." Another wrote, "I'm sorry, but I find Kendall so gorgeous," defending the supermodel. Amid the debut of the Hulu show, Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian, aged 41, has been perceived as throwing shade towards the model. During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kardashian fans criticized Kim for a remark, which was muttered under her breath, seemingly aimed at her supermodel sister.

Kendall Jenner is a great example of this: she got a brow lift, rhinoplasty and lip injections (among other subtle procedures) to improve her appearence but she still looks like herself. She used plastic surgery to bring balance to her face although she already had a great base. pic.twitter.com/BQoWdhVTFA — S (@dolcesa_) September 13, 2019

In anticipation of The Kardashians streaming premiere on April 14, the reality star family, except Kylie Jenner, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the group interview, the host began by inquiring about how they coordinated their outfits. Kendall eagerly responded, mentioning their use of a 'group chat' where they discuss 'color tones.' Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, aged 42, admitted to occasionally 'ignoring the group chat.'

When Jimmy asked if anyone ever 'mutes or silences the chat,' Kourtney stated she does not, while Kendall confessed that she does. She also revealed previously how her mental health took a toll when she was accused of showing off her lavish lifestyle with a string of rumors about her speculated plastic surgeries to enhance her look. In a video, the model shared, "My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset." She added, "That being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes."

The Kardashians are the most insecure women in the world. Kendall Jenner having to photoshop & plastic surgery herself into barely even looking like a human woman anymore bc she so desperately desires external validation. It’s really sad bc true confidence comes from within pic.twitter.com/aqqxf0hWFc — dead ting ✨ (@deadtingtv) February 12, 2021

Talking about the methods that helped her save herself from the wrath of mental torment, Kendall revealed the activities that kept her sane. These included starting her day with ten deep breaths before reaching for her phone, journaling in her yard, and reflecting on her blessings with gratitude.