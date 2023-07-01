Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Her Silence on Rumors of Liam Hemsworth Cheating on Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lawrence is finally clearing the air.

According to Elle, Lawrence definitively debunked rumors claiming that she had an affair with her Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth while he was still in a relationship with Miley Cyrus, during her recent No Hard Feelings press tour. Andy Cohen, the host of the lively late-night show Watch What Happens Live, directly questioned Lawrence about the ongoing rumors surrounding her alleged involvement with Hemsworth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Lawrence candidly dismissed the affair speculation, stating emphatically that it was "not true" categorizing it as a mere rumor. She clarified that she and Hemsworth had shared a single off-screen kiss, but it was years after his breakup with Miley Cyrus, leading her to believe it was merely coincidental. “Not true. Total rumor. We all know me and Liam like kissed one time [off-screen]. It was years after they broke up so I just assume that was like a coincidence. Are you satisfied? Yeah, I’m happy to [clear that up],” she clarified.

As per Billboard, while appearing on WWHL, Lawrence also discussed her close friendship with Adele, the renowned pop star. In response to fan calls inquiring about their memorable night out together in 2019 at Pieces, a gay bar in New York City, Lawrence was asked to rate her level of intoxication. With a humorous tone, she candidly replied, “10 out of 10 hammered.”

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, Lawrence initially disclosed that she had shared a kiss with Hemsworth. She conveyed this information with a lighthearted tone, accompanied by laughter: “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s really hot. What would you have done?” To which Cohen replied, “I mean, I pick Gale over Peeta any day.” Lawrence enthusiastically confirmed, "Yes, I did, at one point!" as she high-fived Andy in response.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Former couple Cyrus and Hemsworth have experienced a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship spanning several years. Their journey has been filled with various challenges, including break-ups, a canceled engagement, periods of separation and additional dramatic moments. After commencing their relationship in 2009, Cyrus and Hemsworth became engaged in June 2012. Unfortunately, their engagement was called off a year later in September 2013. However, they reunited at the start of 2016 and eventually exchanged vows in late 2018, overcoming the loss of their Malibu residence in a devastating wildfire. Nevertheless, their marriage proved to be brief, as they had separated by the following summer. Notably, Lawrence and Hemsworth shared the screen in the Hunger Games film series from 2012 to 2015.

As reported by Hollywood Life, all three celebrities have since moved on in their romantic lives. Cyrus is currently involved with drummer Maxx Morando in a low-key relationship. Hemsworth has been involved with Gabriella Brooks since late 2019. Lawrence, on the other hand, tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in October 2019 and the couple welcomed their son, Cy, in February 2022.

