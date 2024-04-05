From Botox and Workout Routines to 16:8 Diet, 5 Secrets to Jennifer Aniston's Youthful Appearance

Everything Jennifer Aniston Does to Maintain Her Youthful Appearance

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Davis

Jennifer Aniston continues to impress as she ages gracefully. Although she did acknowledge having undergone Botox treatments in the past, she revealed that she wasn't a fan of it. Instead, she opts for Peptide injections. Aniston has also denied rumors of a nose job. In 2007, she disclosed to People magazine that she had a rhinoplasty done instead to correct a deviated septum, emphasizing that she did not intentionally alter the shape of her nose. She expressed contentment with her decision, deeming it the 'best thing' she ever did. From a disciplined exercise routine to intermittent fasting, here are five secrets to her youthful appearance.

1. Botox Rumors

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Aniston and Sandra Bullock were recently spotted at The Retreat At Split Rock in Greenwich, Connecticut, known for its specialized services in upper and lower face lifts ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 each, along with brow and eye lifts averaging around $30,000. Described as a private, fully accredited surgical facility, the retreat is associated with Dr. Neil A. Gordon, specializing in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. While his expertise lies in facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty, the facility also offers injectable treatments such as Botox and Kybella. Aniston has previously gone on record and asserted, “People think that I do a lot of [Botox] injections, but I don’t...I’m not saying that I haven’t tried it but I see how it’s a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me.”

2. Salmon Sperm Facial

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Back in 2023, Aniston while speaking to The Wall Street Journal, disclosed that the secret to her ever-youthful look is peptide injections for plump skin. Peptides are considered to have anti-aging properties and hence quite popular amongst Tinseltown celebs. The Friends star also revealed that she once tried salmon sperm facial, but wasn't sure if it worked. Additionally, she has been vocal about indulging in healthy living practices, and the importance of maintaining good mental health for her overall youthfulness.

3. High Protein, Low Carbs Diet

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Aniston maintains a reported weight of 117lbs at 5'5" through a disciplined regime. Last year, Aniston revealed that she occasionally indulges in "cheat days," which include a dirty martini cocktail. Although she prefers a high-protein, low-carb, and low-sugar diet on most days, she confessed to allowing herself treats now and then, as per Daily Mail. Additionally, she includes five days of cardio-intensive exercises combined with short 10- to 20-minute Pvolve classes. Pvolve is a scientifically backed fitness method that blends low-impact functional exercises with resistance-based equipment.

4. Physical Workout

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

In discussing her recent partnership with the fitness brand Pvolve, Aniston shared that her approach to health and exercise has recently undergone a necessary change. She expressed that she has moved away from repetitive exercises, such as spending extended periods on a StairMaster. She added that when she is in a mindset of, "I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout," it's daunting. "I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body. My physical therapist gave me a Barbie doll that's covered in Kinesio tape. It's a silly mental image until you realize the purpose of all that tape is to show every injury I've had in the last 15 years," Aniston said.

5. 16:8 Diet Plan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Handout

Aniston shared that she starts her day with warm lemon water, followed by a choice of a shake, avocado, and eggs, or oatmeal with a whipped-in egg white for added protein and texture. Additionally, meditation is a cherished part of her daily routine. In a segment titled Curbing Cravings: Breakfast With A Twist, she revealed her passion for cooking during quarantine, according to Daily Mail. Reportedly, the star follows the 16:8 diet, also known as intermittent fasting. "I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours," she said.