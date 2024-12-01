How Much Did Trump Spend on Hair Transplants? Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Reveals The Astonishing Amount

President-elect Donald Trump has been obsessed with styling his hair perfectly, in 2020 The New York Times exposed that the Republican leader spent more than $70,000 on hairstyling while hosting The Apprentice. Additionally, the publication reported that Trump claimed tax deductions for hair care expenses while participating in the reality show. Financial experts deemed it unlawful, yet the former president has taken extreme measures to shield his blonde hair. Recently celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie revealed that the real estate tycoon has spent a whopping $160,000 on hair transplants.

As per the Daily Mail, Motykie provided proof that Trump had undergone several hair treatments, such as the flap method and hairline advancement operations, to address hair loss. "I think that throughout the years we can see evidence of different types of [hair] surgeries. Early on, you can see signs of hairline raising — where the hairline is moved forward to reduce the appearance of a receding hairline or a large forehead." Dr. Motykie explained further, "And then, I do think we have some older techniques too — like flap techniques, which he tries to cover with this strange parting and combing over."

Donald Trump had one pricey blow-out — according to The New York Times, the president deducted $70,000 on his taxes for hairstyling pic.twitter.com/EO1PTuE3Xy — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) September 29, 2020

To reconstruct a bald scalp, the flap procedure entails removing hair-covered sections of skin. Bald spots on the top of the head might be addressed by the procedure, but bald patches on the sides might also result. To hide the new bald patches, the recipients wind up flamboyantly combing their sides, much like Trump's famous side combover. New York City plastic surgeon and hair loss specialist Dr. Gary Linkov famously conjectured on his YouTube channel that Trump has undergone at least five hair transplants to fix his receding hairline.

Donald Trump at Trump Tower on November 3, 2015 in New York City.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Noam Galai)

Ivana Trump, Trump's late ex-wife, claimed in the 1990 divorce settlement that Trump was angry and annoyed over a scalp reduction that had been done the year before, even though the Republican leader never responded to the allegations of cosmetic modifications. Variety reported that Trump's hair loss and transplant journey were famously showcased in the 2024 film The Apprentice.

Funny interaction between Trump and a little girl at his golf club:



“Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.”



We know Trump values hair. He’s had multiple hair transplant procedures.



pic.twitter.com/XMV1bXqSKl — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) November 25, 2024

Prosthetics lead Sean Sansom explained that for the hair transplant scene, the makeup team recreated “the top of a fake head with a scalp. Michelle had a toupee, and an area was cut away where the scalp would be removed. The hair was punched in one hair at a time, and the piece was rigged with a bloodline, and the scalpel had a bloodline on it too — and it was shot in one day.”

Presidential physician discloses that Trump "takes Propecia for prevention of male pattern hair loss" pic.twitter.com/qHcv8qoOkO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2018

During an exclusive 2017 telephonic interview with The New York Times, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, Trump's longtime doctor, disclosed that the former president takes a medication related to the prostate to keep his scalp hair growing. He added that the fact that Trump takes a small amount of the medication finasteride, which decreases PSA readings, has not been made public. Male-pattern baldness is treated with finasteride, which is sold under the brand name Propecia.