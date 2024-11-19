Resurfaced 2007 Photo of Trump With a Wig Shows Just How Insecure He Always Was About His Hair

Former president Donald Trump has always been 'touchy' when it comes to his hair. "As everybody knows, but the haters and losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a wig. My hair may not be perfect but it’s mine," he famously tweeted in 2013. However, in 2007, Trump wore a wig to the 60th birthday celebration of Woody Johnson, the former US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, leading many to point out just how insecure he actually is about his hair. According to The List, in the resurfaced picture the Republican leader sported a blonde wig that matched his current hairstyle, while Melania Trump, sported a platinum one.

This Day In 2007: Donald & Melania Trump attend Jets owner Woody Johnson’s 60th Birthday Party with a wig theme. Ten years later, Trump as president would name Johnson as US ambassador to Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/qI6px6dUih — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2018

A decade later, in 2018, a clip exposing Trump's bald spot while boarding Air Force One also went viral on social media. The President-elect was heavily trolled for his 'unglued' tresses. "Donald Trump getting on #HairForceOne," a netizen mocked. "After all the horrible things he has said about other people's appearances, this is more than fair game!" criticized another on X.

Donald Trump's hair came UNGLUED earlier this week, exposing bald scalp. pic.twitter.com/yYQgAEZibB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2018

As reported by The New York Times, in response, Trump later admitted to the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, “Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it...It doesn’t look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Right? Together, we are hanging in.”

The Republican leader has been taking Propecia, a medication related to the prostate that stimulates hair growth, according to a statement made by his longstanding physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein. Although his hairdo drew criticism for the majority of the presidential campaign, Trump strongly denied allegations that he wore artificial dos. In 2015, voter Mary Margaret Bannister was oddly summoned to the stage to demonstrate to the crowd that Trump's hair was real.

Donald Trump at the Opening Ceremony for the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2012, in Illinois. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andrew Redington)

As per CNN, Mary, who is married to Rep. Bruce Bannister, the majority leader of the South Carolina House, later disclosed, “It was a very bizarre experience,” she said. “You know, I was just listening to the speech and then it just kind of happened. He made eye contact with me." She recounted how Trump called her to the platform, and when she arrived, leaned over and requested her to touch his hair.

“To me, it looked real. It was not a toupee,” Mary opined. She said it felt like a mix of gel and hairspray when asked what hair care product Trump appeared to use. The Republican leader added, “We don’t want to mess it up too much, because I do use hairspray.” Trump also requested the same out of another woman in New Hampshire to back his claims that he doesn't wear wigs.