Resurfaced '80s Photos Of Princess Diana with 'Long Hair' Leaves Everyone in Awe: "She Was So…"

Princess Diana was a fashion icon whose hair symbolized her incredible transition from a shy girl to the Princess of Wales. “One of the things that was so associated with Diana was this idea of being hidden in plain sight — her hair was a big part of that,” Linda Wells, the founding editor of Allure told The Cut. The late princess wore her golden hair in a pinned-back style with loose curls and sharp side splits in the 1980s, eschewing her distinctive bangs. Both then and now, fans remain captivated by this retro long-haired appearance. A Reddit thread paid tribute to this hairstyle with several of her images from that era, "She was so gorgeous.. men and women alike were amazed by her presence. I will never understand Charles," an online user admired.

"Stunning in every photo taken of her," another person marveled. "Wow, I’ve never seen #9 before. She looks beautiful, but almost unrecognizable with her hair styled like that," a netizen chimed. "I love it. It feels so much more youthful and age-appropriate. The short crop felt too "mature" for someone as young and vibrant as she was," another person agreed. "She’s so so beautiful and has a demure cute look that no actress has been able to mimic. She’s so lovely because she’s authentic and it’s not put on," a person gushed over the pictures.

An internet user said, "I totally agree, though, I prefer the longer hair, but I imagine the short hair was easier for her to deal with and didn't take long to style any time she needed to step outside, so I don't blame her." In the 80s, her hairstyle went through several changes, for the wedding day in 1981 the Princess decided to wear her chin-length hair in a bold, flippy style with bangs. According to Byrdie, a while later her blonde tresses were styled into feathered mushroom cut. Diana chose a bob with bangs haircut in 1982 while she was expecting Prince William. Soft golden streaks were visible in the face-framing flip and curtain bangs, adding an even more stunning shine to the royal's naturally glowing complexion.

She debuted the layered bob haircut combining it with simple layers and side-swept bangs a while later. Right after giving birth to William, her hairstyle appeared slightly longer without the famous bangs. However, it all revolutionized in the 90s when she went for shorter cuts. Sam McKnight, a hairstylist who first encountered the Princess of Wales during a 1990 Vogue shoot, was mostly responsible for her constantly changing hairstyle. As per Instyle, McKnight and Diana worked over several haircuts during their seven years of working together, the princess went from pixies to shags to wolf cuts with complete vintage ease.

Princess Diana in Norway on 1st February 1984. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by John Shelley Collection)

Diana's hair turned into her solace rather than breezy bangs as she transitioned from an eager-to-please newlywed to a woman burdened by marital woes with Prince Charles. Then a new look for a new life emerged in 1991. “It was like she was stripping away the excess like it wasn’t such a weight on her,” Wells said. “I suppose last summer when Sam cut my hair differently, it let out something quite different," the Princess of Wales described her rebellious hairstyle in the 2017 documentary Diana: In Her Own Words. Diana never went back to her long hair days, “She knew that people wanted to see ‘Princess Diana,’ so that’s what she gave them,” McKnight concluded.