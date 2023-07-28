Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Sports ‘Funky’ Hairstyle with Highlights Flattering Her Thin Face

The 52-year-old actress of Sister Wives, Meri Brown, debuted her "spunky" look on Monday with an Instagram photo that showed off her new red haircut with streaks. She added a cool caption to her post, "Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Fiesty definition: Lively, determined and courageous, Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don't hate it."

Meri sported an edgy bob cut with red highlights and a side part in the photo. She paired her new 'do with smoky makeup and nude lips. The reality actress was seen on Instagram last week posting a selfie with her son Leon Brown, in which she was again seen showing off her new red bob. The two posed for a photo together at Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz's wedding in Arizona. Meri captioned the Instagram photo of her son Leon, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kody Brown, "Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains."

Meri's new style symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in her life after her December 2022 divorce from spouse Kody, 53, after 32 years of marriage. In a January 2023 Instagram post, Meri confirmed the couple's separation, as reported by People.

After Meri's catfishing controversy in 2015, she and Kody had been separated for a long time before they finally called it quits. Despite Kody's assertion that he no longer considers himself married to Meri since they haven't had sexual relations in almost a decade, Meri persisted in seeing herself as an integral member of the Brown family.

While addressing Kody's divorce from Christine Brown, which was publicized in November 2021, she seemed to confirm their breakup, according to In Touch. The mother of one remarked at that time, "It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me."

She also shared a statement on Instagram, " In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing, after more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship." Meri and Kody said they were "committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family." They wrapped it by saying, "We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."

