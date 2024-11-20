Weird New Photo of Trump’s Bald Spot Leaves the Internet in Stitches: "He Forgot To..."

Donald Trump’s apparent baldness has become the talk of social media after a photo taken on a private jet began circulating online. The image shows Trump alongside Elon Musk, Donald Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. having a casual McDonald’s meal. Shared by Dima Zeniuk, reportedly an employee of Musk’s, the photo highlights the front of Trump’s head.

#Trump: “You’re not gonna post that are you? I didn’t have my hair on.”



Musk: “Of course not.”



Musk: … pic.twitter.com/SvSObblY6l — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 18, 2024

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a zoomed-in close-up of the same, which quickly went viral, garnering a flurry of reactions on social media. While some Trump supporters dismissed the photo as edited or the result of poor lighting, others didn't hold back in their mockery. One viewer joked, "He forgot to comb over his 17 strands." Another quipped, "Hair has left the room." In a similar vein, a person trolled using a Star Wars reference. They penned, "Omg…this is like when we first saw Darth Vader without his mask."

Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to fly to Lynchburg. (Image Source: Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

The scrutiny comes just days after Trump interrupted his own rally in Salem, Virginia, on November 2 to address a 'bad hair day' after catching a glimpse of his head on the event’s screen, as reported by BuzzFeed. Flustered, he exclaimed, “Oh sh--. Look, I am looking at the back of my head. What the h---.” He added, “This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That’s not good.” Trump's hair has been a hot topic ever since he walked into the public eye. In early 2018, a video surfaced showing Trump's hair being disheveled by the wind as he boarded Air Force One.

Donald Trump's hair came UNGLUED earlier this week, exposing bald scalp. pic.twitter.com/yYQgAEZibB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2018

The gust exposed a noticeable bald spot at the back of his head, sparking speculation about whether he had undergone a hair transplant. Alan Bauman, M.D., a hair restoration specialist, shared his insights with The Guardian. "In my professional opinion, I do believe he has had some previous hair transplantation to the frontal part of his hairline." Dr. Bauman also suggested that Trump might be using supplements to promote hair growth, along with laser therapy.

Donald Trump had one pricey blow-out — according to The New York Times, the president deducted $70,000 on his taxes for hairstyling pic.twitter.com/133CULLCpq — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) October 4, 2020

Interestingly, according to a New York Times article, Trump’s production company had deducted over $70,000 in hairstyling costs during his time on The Apprentice. The report highlighted the extraordinary amount spent on hairstyling, which covered cuts, blow-dries, and coloring during the reality show’s production.

Earlier, in September, Trump also joked that there was nothing he could change about his hair and exclaimed that the audience was 'stuck with it.' He also gushed about his own 'good looks' after noticing someone in the crowd who he claimed looked exactly like him, according to Mirror. He said, “What a nice-looking man. Who is that? Oh, it’s Trump. What a wonderful-looking person."