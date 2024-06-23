Why Social Media Once Erupted Over Donald Trump Hugging Daughter Ivanka: 'OMG, Did He Just...'

In the realm of politics, every gesture is scrutinized, and sometimes, a simple hug can spark a firestorm. Back in 2016, former President Donald Trump also found himself in the middle of such controversy when a hug with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, was deemed inappropriate across social media. The incident took place at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where Ivanka delivered a speech at Quicken Loans Arena. What should have been a normal fatherly display of affection turned into a viral sensation.

what is wrong with this man pic.twitter.com/svd4zLpunk — Maryellen Stewart (@maryellen) July 22, 2016

As per the reports of Time, the businessman-turned-politician greeted Ivanka onstage and touched her lower back in a manner some deemed creepy. The image quickly went viral, and many expressed their discomfort. This was, however, not the first time Trump’s behavior towards Ivanka raised eyebrows. In a 2006 talk show appearance, the Republican frontrunner commented on Ivanka’s 'very nice figure' and added, “I’ve said that if Ivanka wasn’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” Such remarks led to speculation about the nature of their relationship and have contributed to a narrative that makes many disgusted.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Silbiger

Miles Taylor, who served as the Chief of Staff to Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen, also went on to reveal, "There still are quite a few female leaders from the Trump administration who have held their tongues about the unequal treatment they faced in the administration at best, and the absolute naked sexism they experienced with the hands of Donald Trump at worst."

OMG, did he just grab Ivanka's hips? YUK! — Scorpio_Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Teddysmama24) July 22, 2016

Taylor's allegations came in his book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump. In the book, he further claimed, "Aides said he talked about Ivanka's br—, her backside, and what it might be like to have s– with her, remarks that once led [former White House chief of staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter. Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was 'a very, very evil man,'" as reported by People. Later, in a tweet, Taylor said Donald is a 'very sick man [and] unfit for any office. And somehow, he is leading the GOP field.'

In an op-ed, he wrote, “Meetings with [Trump] veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it is over. It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what is right even when Donald Trump won’t.”