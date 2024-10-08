Donald Trump Has Left Fans Scratching Their Heads Over New Hair Color Recently

Donald Trump is well known for his fad for grooming. However, recently, at a rally, a noticeable change in hair color made waves, with several even claiming that his hair had a tinge of 'purple,' according to The U.S. Sun. Dressed in his usual navy blue suit and red tie, people were quick to notice something was up with his usually blonde/golden hair. As such, Trump's clip went viral on social media, and many users on the internet expressed their confusion over the eccentric change.

@TXProChild tweeted, "Did Trump decide purple hair dye goes with his orange tanning spray and makeup and ridiculously long red tie?" @aintscarylarry quipped, "How appropriate that Trump is dying his hair purple like an old lady in assisted living." @mannyfilms tweeted, "Trump now looking like a purple hair liberal. Trying hard to get young voters."

Another X user, @TeslaTakesOver, also reshared a clip of the ex-president noticing the change in his hair as the crowd cheered him on at the rally: "Trump just noticed the pink gel light on his golden locks." @aye_za_yuh, on the other hand, seemed puzzled, "why did trump dye his hair purple," and @stopchoof wondered, "Is Trump woke now why did he dye his hair purple?" Many simply credited the changed hair color to the lighting in the room.

It's also worth noting that people made similar observations during his first debate against VP Kamala Harris. Trump and Harris went head-to-head on immigration, the economy, abortion, and healthcare. However, things took a turn when the panelists ensured real-time fact-checking during the debate. "In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there," Trump said as he mentioned the Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

However, debate moderator David Muir of ABC intervened, saying that no such case in the state was recorded except for isolated ones about geese being stolen from public parks, per CNN. Trump still argued that he had watched interviews on television after the city manager and police in Springfield denied such claims of pets being harmed by migrants. Harris shared her puzzled look as she chuckled at Trump's statement and nodded in disappointment.

Later, Trump also argued that the US elections were a 'mess' and Democrats were playing to get votes for the undocumented immigrants in the southern states. Furthermore, while discussing abortions, the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections said that some states allow abortions after a baby is born. To this Linsey Davis, another moderator, contradicted and said, "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born." Harris responded, "Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term, suffering from a miscarriage, being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail, and she’s bleeding out in a car in the parking lot – she didn’t want that."