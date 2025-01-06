Golden Globes 2025: A Look at the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The 2025 award season has officially kicked off, with Golden Globes being the first major event. Even though the Golden Globes award is the least respected award ceremony in Hollywood, stars put in their best efforts. The glitzy, star-studded event witnesses one of the most iconic moments and best outfits. From extravagant gowns to experimental style, we see it all.

It could be a celebration of their success or a showcase of their glam for the first big ceremony of the year, actors did show some adventurous couture. So let’s get into the top 5 best and, well, not-so-best celebrities of the evening.

Top 5 Worst Dressed Celebs

Golden Globes 2025, hosted by Nikki Glaser, featured 27 categories, including drama, comedy and limited series. Lets take a look at some of the worst-dressed celebs at the red carpet event.

Karla Sofia Gascon in Saint Laurent

We kind of like and not like the outfit at the same time. The Emilia Perez star and Best Actress nominee loves her drapes and one-shoulder gowns. Maybe, so much so, that we’ve gotten too accustomed to her style. After all, she’s been wearing these for months now, mostly in her signature black. Even though it was pleasant to the eyes to see her try a popping color, it wasn’t enough. The arm wrap looked off and seemed too annoying to wear.

Ariana Grande in Givenchy

Ariana Grande has become synonymous with anything sparkly, pink, and puffy ever since she started her publicity tour. The Wicked fame and Best Supporting Actress nominee finally skipped her old look and flaunted her next obsession. It could be an easter egg to her next role or just an inspiration, but Audrey Hepburn suited her well. However, we need to admit that the styling doesn’t go well with the dress and the color too, doesn’t suit her well.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Just like her costar, Cynthia too moved away from the Elphaba inspired outfits, which she sported enough on the promotional trails. The Best Actress nominee donned something more modern and less witchy (done with the literal Elphaba styles). It was refreshing to see her in the black and white prints. However, the casual feel of the bodice did not go well with the overall architecture of the skirt. Everything was unique and interesting but also a bit awkward to watch.

Elle Fanning in Pierre Balmain

Elle Fanning has a love for mid-century haute couture. She also stands out well, dressing up in an old-school Parisian couture. Hence, it wasn’t surprising at all to see her in a rendition of a classic 1953 Balmain gown. Her love for vintage colors was also noticeable in her design, along with sporting trendy prints. But the color of the gown tends to wash her out. We do love the silhouette and the hint of leopard print, but that’s too much beige for a blonde. We felt she could have stolen the red carpet if she flaunted a black gown instead.

Anna Sawai in Dior

Anna Sawai’s beauty and sparkling smile just light up the room. What we are about to say makes us feel guilty! The minimalist Dior gown isn’t working for the Shogun at all. The Best Supporting Actress in TV Drama nominee has a love for minimalistic styles. More often than not, the results are exquisite, but this time, not really. We feel she could have been more dramatic and tried trendier designs. The actor did play safe here.

Top 5 Best Dressed Celebs

Find below Hollywood’s biggest celebs who delivered winning red carpet looks at the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

The queen of the red carpet continues her legacy. The Best Actress in a Motion Picture nominee flaunted a diamond ring and, as expected, was a head-turner. Apart from being the possibility of being Mrs. Spider-Man, the Challengers star donned the classic Hollywood look. When it comes to classic silhouettes and iconic gowns, Zendaya outdoes everyone. The jaw-dropping jewels and eye-popping colors are serving just right. The Golden Age sirens are looking down and saying “Attagirl” from heaven.

Jessica Gunning in Rodarte

Former Holmfirth High pupil, Jess Gunning, has won Best Supporting Female Actor in Television at the Golden Globes last night.

We love nothing more than seeing actors redefine the fashion industry that did not necessarily serve them well. The Baby Reindeer star and Best Female Supporting Actor winner has overcome fashion obstacles, and we love it. She owns the red carpet with her spectacular look. The fit, color, and proportion of the dress enhance her beauty as it should have.

Pamela Anderson in Oscar de la Renta

The Best Actress in a Motion Picture nominee rises in stature after being sidelined by the industry for long. She was not there to play by the rules and her look was a major hit on the red carpet. Pamela Anderson‘s casual hair and clean face were not just a part of her overall appearance but a statement. An act of defiance against being mocked and objectified for years. We are all in appreciation for her, as it’s not easy to blend formal and casual styling. But here’s Pam at her best, keeping it dark and chic.

Demi Moore in Armani Privé

The Substance star and Best Actress in a Motion Picture winner was there to give a masterclass on old-school glam. She looks like an absolute diamond in a champagne flute. Demi Moore‘s extravagant gown and minimal make-up and hair are perfect, and she knows exactly what she’s doing. Her overall appearance is hands down one of the best fits of the evening.

Adam Brody in Prada

Getting noticed as a man in a tux on the red carpet is quite a task. We unanimously couldn’t agree more that wearing a tux on the red carpet is a classic cliche. But Adam Brody emerges as a fashion winner of the evening. The Nobody Wants This star and Best Actor nominee does two things right: looks unique and flaunts an eye-catching color. His outfit is straight from the box but with an interesting twist. The hefty silhouette and emerald green color are the perfect choice at this moment.