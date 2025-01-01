Cillian Murphy To Ariana Grande – 5 Celebrity Transformations That Had Hollywood Buzzing in 2024

2024 was a year full of breakups, patch-ups and newborn relationships in Hollywood. It also witnessed a drastic change in the lives of some celebrities who underwent crazy transformations and shocked their fans. From Cardi B getting her butt fillers removed to Camila Cabello ditching her dark hair, the year witnessed celebs going all out on their body transformation. As we talk about changes in celebs that surprised fans, let us quickly take a look at five Hollywood celebs of 2025, who underwent drastic transformation and impressed us.

Cillian Murphy

Academy Award winner, Cillian Murphy, underwent a dramatic transformation for his role as J Robert Oppenheimer in the 2023 film Oppenheimer. He lost several pounds to portray the famed physicist, a role that got him the Oscar for best actor. Interestingly, Murphy spent five months to get in the skin of this character and look. He told The New York Times, “I love using my body for acting, Oppenheimer had a unique physicality—slim, almost emaciated. He lived on martinis and cigarettes.” His co-star Emily Blunt, who played Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, revealed during a press tour that Murphy ate just an almond a day while filming. Murphy, however, clarified to GQ that Blunt was exaggerating. “I had more than one almond a day,” he joked.

Jesus Christ!🔥#CillianMurphy yesterday as he headed to the gym ahead of filming the #PeakyBlinders movie. pic.twitter.com/CUYTMtWo6G — Cill-i-am 🎼 (@cill_i_am) September 13, 2024

By 2024, Murphy’s appearance had drastically changed again. In September, he was spotted in a much muscular look outside a gym in Dublin, Ireland. Wearing a grey fitted shirt, black sweatpants, sunglasses, and a cap, he showed off his toned physique. This transformation reportedly came ahead of reprising his role as Thomas Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was one of the celebs to bring back the blonde hair trend in 2024. In September, the diva flaunted her new blonde look on Instagram with the caption, “blonded.” Her shoulder-length blonde hair was styled and paired with black-framed glasses. In November, Jenner celebrated her 29th birthday with her hair parted in the middle and pulled back. By December, she was seen wearing both short and long soft waves, continuing to experiment with her blonde locks. Jenner’s transformation from black to blonde hair was loved by her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s biggest transformation came in 2024 when she took on the role of ‘Glinda’ in ‘Wicked’. The film was a hit at the box office, earning $164 million in its opening weekend. Despite its success, Grande faced intense criticism online over her noticeable weight loss and physical transformation.

First look at Ariana Grande as Glinda in ‘WICKED’ pic.twitter.com/LibVRD9Jzm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 11, 2024

During the Wicked press tour, the singer addressed the backlash in an interview with YouTuber Sally. “It’s hard to block out that kind of noise,” she said. “These days, people feel way too comfortable commenting on others’ looks, health, or how they choose to present themselves. That’s not okay.”

Cardi B

Cardi B is brave enough to admit to taking fillers, and the singer has admitted in the past about undertaking butt injections. However, in 2024, the rapper candidly spoke about removing her filler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

In an Instagram live session, she shared, “In January right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery. I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed, and I also went to fix certain things with my fibrosis.” The ‘WAP’ singer has recalled how painful was the butt enhancement procedure, but now she is focused on getting things back to normal.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox caught everyone’s attention after returning to her signature brunette locks in 2024. In May, she debuted a fresh look on social media, showcasing a sleek bob with bangs.

Megan Fox X GQ’s Men of the year awards 2024#MeganFox pic.twitter.com/DHKuoshPxk — Best Of Actresses (@Whenat_) November 18, 2024

The now-deleted post, shared via E! News, was cheekily captioned, “She’s a brunette again.” By November, the Hollywood diva took her dark-haired glam to the next level at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. She stunned on the red carpet, pairing her rich brunette tresses with a dramatic black veil, making a bold statement with her stunning hot look.