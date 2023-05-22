Megan Fox Debuts Dramatic New Look on Steamy Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Split Rumors

Megan Fox on the red carpet is a force to be reckoned with. The actress looked absolutely stunning while attending a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party in New York City on May 18. It was the first time that the Transformers actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were spotted in public together since gossip of a rift between them arose. The 37-year-old actress and Kelly came individually and shared a brief hug on the carpet before racing inside.

For the dazzling event, Fox sported an astounding black gown by LaQuan Smith, reported Harper Bazaar. The outfit featured a see-through mesh long-sleeve bodice with black panel cuffs on the arms and a plunging dipped neckline, exposing her toned abs. It furthermore contained a glossy raven sheath skirt with a modest train.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Fox let the gown do most of the talking, eschewing her signature flamboyant jewelry and donning a single clumpy silver ring instead. She completed the look with a pair of black platform-heeled sandals. As for her makeup, the Jennifer's Body superstar had dyed her lengthy locks a fiery copper shade and styled them narrowly twirled at the ends and down across her shoulders. She also sported a bubblegum-pink manicure with an abstract black design.

Although the couple did not walk the red carpet together, they did greet each other. As displayed by videos that have appeared on Twitter, the couple seemed to give each other a kiss on the cheek, before Kelly walked off gesturing to Fox as if to say 'This is your moment,' per Marca. Machine Gun Kelly was also snapped inside the event standing beside Megan Fox. He was seen sporting a white dress shirt, a white pinstriped blazer, a pearl Vivienne Westwood choker necklace, and silver earrings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

A source close to the couple gave an update to People after the SI Swimsuit Launch. They described what's actually happening between the couple. Apparently, it's complicated. "They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still," the source said. "He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting." The source also said their marriage planning is still 'halted'.

In spite of their problems, Kelly is trying to reconcile with Fox, "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lexi Moreland

They were also 'super affectionate', while out in New York City, an insider told TMZ. The media platform acquired the video of the couple holding hands from a spectator. Kelly was even stroking Fox's back at one point. TMZ reported that the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other, and Kelly was also seen kissing Fox.