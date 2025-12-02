Experts Warn of Horrific Side Effect from Weight-Loss Drugs – It’s Worse Than One Can Imagine

It’s 2025, and the world is evolving at a rate that no one thought was possible a decade ago! With globalization in full swing, the world has changed first. Meanwhile, the rapid evolution of social media and AI in the internet age has not only expanded the ways people gather and implement knowledge but also made it accessible at their fingertips.

Today, a diet chart for an overweight child can be made using ChatGPT or a woman dealing with postpartum struggles can join online support groups for new moms, follow a fellow influencer or simply create their own vlog or blog to share their journey and not feel alone.

But the fast-paced world has also brought some troubling consequences that make us question the future of the digitally connected world we are a part of. With new trends, better fashion choices, and crash diet trends, people’s insecurities have also increased.

Micro-dosing GLP-1 receptor agonists (drugs like semaglutide/Ozempic) could offer meaningful benefits while minimizing harmful side effects. There’s no doubt these drugs are incredibly effective for weight loss. But the high doses currently being used might be too much of a good… pic.twitter.com/JWYZ90CnYv — Dr. Rhonda Patrick (@foundmyfitness) July 16, 2025

Many people have started living dual lives to make themselves feel superior and, in return, constantly compare themselves to each other. Talking about comparison, which seemed to be deeply rooted in age-old traditions that started with one’s skin color, body shape and height differences, the skinny propaganda is in full force.

With weight loss drugs like Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight-loss medications, everyone is enjoying the fast way to lean, slim and trim. Yet, a famous surgeon has linked serious side effects to the long-term use of these drugs.

As per Tyla, GLP-1 weight-loss medications mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1, help lower blood sugar and promote weight loss by boosting insulin production, reducing liver glucose output, and slowing digestion to keep users feeling fuller for longer. On the other hand, Ozempic is prescribed for diabetes and is not considered an official weight loss drug.

Regarding the side effects of using GLP-1, Tim Sinnett, one of the UK’s top orthopaedic surgeons, says he has recently treated several patients experiencing “foot drop”, a condition where individuals are unable to lift the front part of the foot due to nerve dysfunction.

Weight-loss jab users are being left with debilitating new side-effect, one of the UK’s leading orthopaedic surgeons #TimSinnett warnshttps://t.co/H9giKkDjlm via @NoorJQurashi — Ash Paul (@pash22) November 30, 2025

Speaking to MailOnline, Sinnett said he expects cases to rise as more people use GLP-1 medications. According to Sinnett, the rapid weight loss triggered by these drugs can strip away the protective fat surrounding nerves, especially in the lower limbs.

Without this “fatty cushion,” nerves in the foot and ankle can malfunction, causing the foot to drag while walking. The doctor claimed that even though the nerves are not permanently damaged, they would take months of physiotherapy to recover, and the process will most likely be slower than ever.

Some patients may need splints to help them walk as the nerves regain proper function. Sinnett warned that there is currently no reliable way to prevent this side effect in users of weight-loss drugs, and he believes many more cases are likely going unreported. With Ozempic, many people have experienced a symptom called the “Ozempic mouth.”

Horrible take @KellyOsbourne. You’ve missed the segment of people who understand you could also just idk, use effort to lose weight, rather than experimental injections. People are overdosing on this drug trying to lose weight faster. It’s not an easy thing to do, but it IS… pic.twitter.com/VoxCGpCoJD — Jon💪 (@UMotivesYT) February 16, 2024

This unusual symptom is a phenomenon where the lower part of the face becomes hollow and sags, causing the skin around the mouth to sag, leading to deeper laugh lines and marionette wrinkles. This effect is a result of rapid weight loss.

Furthermore, in patients taking GLP-1 drugs, the foot drop side effect might be linked to the diagnosis of other serious illnesses. Researchers observed unusual patterns of FDG, the radioactive tracer used in PET scans, in patients taking GLP-1 drugs.

In addition, celebrity Gemma Collins also opened up about her experience with another drug called Mounjaro, which is a similar injectable medication. She admitted that she had lost almost two stones, but she did appear aged and weak.

Even though these drugs have been widely used by celebrities and people who are part of the visual media, it is crucial to keep in mind that just like one size does not suit all, most good things in life come at a cost; therefore, please consult a proper health professional before taking the plunge towards these medications.

Remember, all that glitters is not always gold, and there are thousands of other methods to lose weight in a natural and healthy way, without damaging an organ.

Disclaimer: All the information has been taken from secondary sources, which have been mentioned. Inquistr does not take sole responsibility for any of the facts stated above.