Are Lara and Eric Trump Faking It? Insiders Spill on Their ‘Strained’ Relationship

Eric and Lara Trump were once known as the ‘quiet couple’ of the Trump family; but they’ve recently stepped into the spotlight. Lara and Eric are now the key figures in Donald Trump’s political PR machine. But behind the glossy family photos and Fox News appearances lies a relationship that didn’t start smoothly.. According to some insiders, there are some brutal family secrets that no one is aware of.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends in 2016, Lara recalled the moment she first spotted Eric. “He was one of the tallest people in the room, and so was I,” she said, adding that she was “immediately intrigued.” Still, it wasn’t love at first sight. “It took us about three months to go on a date,” she admitted.

The hesitation in Lara’s voice fueled the speculation. Speaking to Star News a year earlier, Lara confessed that she hadn’t expected much from their first meeting. “I was sort of expecting it to be a bad date,” she said bluntly. “I was like, ‘This guy must be sort of what you would expect from a rich guy’s son. I’ll just go out with him to say I did.’”

Lara confessed that one evening, she was surprised that everything went better than planned. “I was sort of expecting it to be a bad date,” she repeated, but ultimately, “I found myself smitten.” What everyone noticed was the initial lack of enthusiasm in her voice, which in itself is a red flag. In the future, Lara and Eric’s relationship became even more strained after it got intertwined with politics.

Lara, in her own podcast, The Right View, shed light on her complicated relationship with her husband. She said that just years into their marriage, she felt something was off, recalling the first line Eric ever told her. After he found out that Lara would attend culinary school, she said, “I bet all of your cooking tastes like garbage because it doesn’t seem like you’ve been eating any of it.”

That may sound harsh, but it apparently runs in the Trump family. According to Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, the 45th president wasn’t exactly a fan of Lara in the early days. “Donald didn’t even like her,” Cohen told MeidasTouch. “He didn’t want Eric to even marry her. He had found somebody else who was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry.”

Cohen even added that Trump, along with Don Jr. and Ivanka, often discouraged Lara based on her looks. “They called her ‘Horseface,’” Cohen alleged, the same nickname Trump famously used to insult adult film star Stormy Daniels.

