Is Lara Trump Faking to Be Close to Donald Trump? Here’s Why They Might Not Be Close

Donald Trump claims to be a family man yet there is one family member is not fond of and that is Lara Trump. Lara is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and Eric Trump’s wife. After Don Jr.’s divorce, she became the only daughter-in-law Trump had. Yet, there is no love lost between these two.

Lara Trump has been a very vocal supporter of the president. She has gone on several news telecasts and spoken in rallies, showing her full support for him. When Donald Trump placed her as RNC Co-chair, one might think it was because of the unwavering faith Trump had in her, but apparently, it was because there was no one left. With Ivanka pulling out of politics to pay more attention to her family, Lara Trump was just a lackey for the Trump family.

In 2017, Donald Trump said this of his daughter-in-law Lara (she had been with Eric for 8 years btw): “Lara, there. I barely even knew who the fuck she was, honestly, but then she gave a great speech during the campaign in Georgia supporting me.” And now she’s RNC co-chair. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eMH73UR3VZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 9, 2024

Earlier, during RNC 2020, Lara Trump gushed about her father-in-law, saying he sees potential in her that she doesn’t see in herself. However, there has been one incident where Donald Trump explicitly praised Lara for her achievements.

Evidently, Donald Trump has never been fond of Lara and never wanted Eric to marry her. In a true Trump fashion and as a controlling father, he had already selected someone else for him to marry. He is not very keen on her ideas, advice, or even her looks. And it’s not only the patriarch of the family. According to insiders, even Ivanka and Don Jr. make fun of Lara behind her back. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, added that Trump literally berates Lara Trump behind the curtains of the press and media.

Trump is the first President in 130 years not to have a pet in the White House because animals can sense both fear & evil pic.twitter.com/Jnxr6B2xnu — Catherynne M. Valente (@catvalente) May 8, 2017

Lara Trump’s claims of her being close to the president have fallen flat on several occasions. One such time is when she tried her best for Trump to get a dog in the white house. Prior to Trump, the white house has never been a pet-free accommodation. Famously, with every new president came their pets. However, Trump has always been very open about her disdain towards pets.

Lara Trump famously worked with shelters and loves pets. During one of the interviews, she claimed that once Trump finds his perfect pet, there will definitely be a pet in the trump white house. She has tried and tried again during Trump’s first term, yet even after so many years, Trump remains pet-free.

Another strike against Lara Trump came when she got her friend Omarosa Manigault Newman into the trump circle, who turned into the biggest trump enemy. Omarosa recorded all her conversations with every family member. She then went on different talk shows to air the dirty laundry. This not only created a rift between Lara and her friend but also butchered whatever relationship was left between Trump and Lara. Yet Lara Trump tries to get closer to her father-in-law every chance she gets.

#LaraTrump shares a video of #DonaldTrump hugging his grandchildren in the Trump Towers penthouse, captioning it ‘This is why he does it. ♥️♥️’ pic.twitter.com/FRrjC2KX2O — New York Post (@nypost) May 31, 2024

Donald Trump really doesn’t care about his daughter-in-law, so much that he forgets her name often. During one of the interviews in North Carolina, her home state, he called Lara Laura while trying to hype her up. This wasn’t very comfortable for her but not as cringeworthy as when Trump saw Lara speak about him on a news show and said he finds her pretty. But he was just as surprised when he realized that his daughter-in-law.

With evidence of how Trump has a weak memory and doesn’t usually remember people he is not close to, we are not sure if, on most days, Donald Trump remembers Lara’s name.