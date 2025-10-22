Lara Trump Exposes Donald Trump’s Playlist as He Plays DJ at Rose Garden Parties

President Donald Trump recently hosted a lunch at the White House Rose Garden, where he invited a group of Republican senators. About 53 Republican senators were invited to the luncheon.

Before the announcement of the Rose Garden lunch party, a group of Fox News reporters discussed how Trump loved DJing. He enjoys playing good music in the space where he hosts grand dinners for his guests.

Unforgettably beautiful evening at the White House “Rose Garden Club”Cabinet dinner. President Trump DJ’d, playing everything from Jesus Christ Superstar & Sinead O’Conner to Ave Maria. Gold framed photographs of all our presidents now line the walkway, including “Auto pen”.😂 pic.twitter.com/uDsTwHEwOK — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) September 25, 2025

“This rose garden club is something the president really wanted to do. He plays the music when he has dinner out there. He is the DJ,” said Fox’s Bret Baier. Harris Faulkner, Baier’s cohost, interrupts him and adds, “wikki wikki.” Seems like he was trying to imitate the sound of a record scratching.

Baier doesn’t stop there; he adds that he’s pretty sure Trump has an “eclectic” music taste. “Elvis… R.E.M, Phantom of the Opera… he’s been known to be all over the place with it, he is a big Elvis fan” added Lara Trump.

THE GREATEST PLAYLIST OF ALL TIME!!!😎🇺🇸🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/5JgW66ER9H — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) May 23, 2025

The lunch party discussion centered around the ongoing government shutdown. It is, by far, the second-longest shutdown in American history, and unity among Republicans to end the freeze in federal funding.

The shutdown is officially entering its fourth week, which began on Oct 1, 2025. It has affected approximately a million federal workers, as well as those in the military. Almost 750,000 federal workers have been furloughed and ordered not to come to work.

Military personnel who are considered essential employees and are required to report to work, regardless of the situation, are instructed to do so. However, they are expected to work without pay until a budget deal is reached. Once the shutdown is over, troops have been told that they’ll receive back pay to make up for the lost earnings.

*US GOVERNMENT SHUTS DOWN AFTER SENATE FAILS TO PASS FUNDING BILLS pic.twitter.com/3BHXYidT3U — Investing.com (@Investingcom) October 1, 2025

Ever since the shutdown was implemented, Democrats and Republicans have been going back and forth, blaming each other. So far, they haven’t been able to come to an agreement. Important decisions like passing legislation regarding government spending and healthcare are still pending.

Concerns have now been raised about continued funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP is administered by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). It assists around 41 million Americans who meet the eligibility requirements.

If the shutdown continues, benefits will run out at the start of November for the states around the country. On their websites, health services departments from several states, including Minnesota, Illinois, and Texas, have warned SNAP participants that they would not be receiving their benefits on November 1.

All this while, both parties have only traded verbal blows at each other, with no solution being implemented. On day 6 of the shutdown, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the shutdown a “Democrat federal government shutdown.”