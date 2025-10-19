Did Lara Trump’s Botox Wear Off? Dermatologists Spot a Costly Mistake

When it comes to camera confidence, Lara Trump rarely blinks. But in her latest Instagram video, the My View with Lara Trump host raised more than just eyebrows. Well, one of them, anyway! Viewers noticed the right brow lifting oddly while the left was stuck in neutral. So, people naturally wondered if Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law missed her Botox appointment. The clip was filmed from her car in September 2025. It showed the Republican figure talking about an interview with Attorney General Pam Bondi and her plans to donate food to first responders in Washington, D.C., but what stole the spotlight was her forehead.

Once known for its smoothness, it now looked creased and wrinkly. Has Lara Trump’s Botox finally started to fade? Lara’s look (green wool blazer, full face of makeup, and shiny blonde hair) was textbook “polished.” But as she spoke, her expressions didn’t match her tone. Her lips looked plump with filler, but her forehead tells the story of Botox in retreat. Nicki Swift spoke to a cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Mariano Busso, who estimated Lara’s cosmetic procedures to have crossed over six figures.

According to Busso, facelift, filler, and Botox were evident. He told the outlet in 2024:

“Lara has a very defined jawline most likely due to a face-lift ($100,000).”

Trump bucks 4 plastic surgery Lara Trump 2016 & 2024 😳🤔🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gRKPLnYtrU — KatMcButterfly (@KatMcButterfly) March 16, 2024

In 2025, that investment showed bad returns. Dr. Jen Armstrong (a dermatologist and Real Housewives of Orange County alum) dissected the eyebrow discrepancy in detail. In a 2025 Instagram analysis, she compared older photos of Lara to new ones. This made her conclude that the asymmetry was due to “a Botox error.” Armstrong suggested this could be corrected with a brow lift or reapplication. Her verdict was that one brow had been over-frozen, but the other was relaxed naturally as the neurotoxin had started to wear off.

In July 2025, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu told The Irish Star that Lara’s pictures looked like more than Botox mishaps. “A closer examination suggests blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery,” Seymenoglu noted, and said that Lara Trump’s brows might have been damaged from overuse of Botox. Lara’s facial symmetry (or lack thereof) has already caught media attention. Her followers pointed out her smooth forehead and uneven brows in a July 2025 selfie she shared with husband Eric Trump.

It was another page in of the “Lopsided Lara” diaries, as some referred to them. However, there is much more to her. She went on to media fame with her Fox News show My View with Lara Trump after co-chairing the Republican National Committee in 2024.

Although critics laugh at her heavy Auto-Tune, she also tried out music in 2023 when she covered Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down. It has never been easy for Lara to maintain her image under the gaze of politics and celebrity, though. However, the most recent video is proof that even the elites in politics are at risk of public scrutiny.

