Eric Trump Finally Breaks Silence on Dad’s Controversial Hot Mic Moment – “I Started Laughing”

Eric Trump is taking the fall for his father, Donald Trump, following the hot mic moment with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. During the POTUS’s visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, Subianto expressed his desire to meet Eric. Footage obtained by Reuters shows him asking Donald Trump, “Can I meet Eric?”

The POTUS can be heard replying, “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy, I’ll have Eric call.” However, it wasn’t revealed what the two leaders were actually discussing that brought up the name of Donald Trump’s third child.

The question was answered by Eric himself when CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked him about it on The Source. He revealed that his father was discussing family businesses in Indonesia. For the unfamiliar, the Trump Organization has a golf club outside Jakarta. Eric also revealed that another project is set to rise “very soon” in Bali. Since he serves as the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, it isn’t unusual that the Indonesian President wanted to meet him.

Eric’s initial response wasn’t enough for Collins, who then asked him if there was a “wall” between his business endeavors and Trump’s political career. She asked him, “What does it say when a world leader is asking to get in touch with you?”

Referring to her question, Eric Trump answered, “I think there‘s a huge wall. I mean, there‘s so much of a wall that the guy’s never met me.” He added, “I mean, we‘ve got two very prominent projects, and the guy asked to meet me because he has never met me. And so, I don‘t know, I think that probably indicates that there‘s a pretty big wall right there.”

Next, he went on to talk about his father calling him a “good boy.” Eric noted, “I’m glad he acknowledges I’m a good boy. I am a good boy.”

The President’s second son also discussed his father’s interaction with the Indonesian leader on Real America’s Voice. “Obviously, I don’t get involved in politics in Indonesia, but when I heard that, I started laughing,” he noted.

“I must know the projects very well. We’re very proud of what we did in Indonesia. We’ve been there for well over a decade, and so I’m sure he knows about our great success,” said Eric.