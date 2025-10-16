Lara Trump Offers Herself as MAGA Halftime Headliner — But Who’s Tuning In?

The Trump family is literally ruling America at the moment. While we thought it was only President Donald Trump who likes being in the headlines, turns out its every adult member of the family. Interesting right? Well, keep reading.

While Ivanka Trump has made headlines for living the laid-back life with her family in Florida, and Barron Trump made headlines for being an alleged women charmer and playboy at NYU, daughter-in-law Lara Trump said she’s ready to take the stage at Turning Point USA’s 2026 “All-American Halftime Show,” which is a conservative alternative to the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

As per The Daily Beast, speaking on her show ‘Right View With Lara Trump’, the 43-year-old Fox News host responded to a viewer asking who she’d like to see perform at the right-wing event, organized in protest of the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Trump’s daughter-in-law offers herself up as a headliner for MAGA halftime show https://t.co/Du7oR4BMAU — AlterNet (@AlterNet) October 16, 2025

“I know a lot of NFL team owners, and a lot of people are upset about that,” Lara said, referring to Bad Bunny’s headline performance. “We don’t need the NFL or any of these woke losers; we can put on our own show.”

After suggesting a few names, including country star Chris Stapleton and Canadian MAGA rapper Tom MacDonald, Lara Trump also counted herself in. She jokingly said, “You know what? You can throw Lara Trump in there.” She also added, “Imagine how upset people on the left would be. It kinda makes me want to offer myself up. I haven’t been asked, but I’m offering right now!”

It was recently confirmed that Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) will headline the upcoming NFL Super Bowl halftime show. Soon after the announcement, Trump’s former manager, Corey Lewandowski, appeared on a conservative podcast stating that ICE would be “out in full force” at the concert.

This is in the wake of Trump’s mass deportation drives across America since the beginning of 2025. A Reddit user falsely claimed that Bad Bunny wasn’t a U.S. citizen. However, the assumption was later dismissed, pointing out that the artist is from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, and Bad Bunny is indeed an American citizen.

All the Autotune that money can buy… And Lara Trump still sounds like a dying cat when she sings. Why won’t anyone tell her that she doesn’t have talent? This vanity project is sad.pic.twitter.com/uF4xuvyqGG — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Lara Trump has been in the news previously for her alleged cosmetic procedures ( a.k.a the MAGA face- big lips, fillers, blonder hair) and her failed attempt at singing with her latest single, “Eyes of God,” which barely surpassed 2,700 streams, while her most controversial song, a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” remained her most played.

Comedian Tony Posnanski added to the comments and said, “I just played Lara Trump’s garbage and both my dogs ran in and begged me to shoot off fireworks instead.” Lara has a modest following on Spotify, with just over 10,000 monthly listeners. Another track, titled “Hero,” has about 70,000 streams but was widely mocked online.

In July 2025, Lara Trump was seen playing the piano. The clip, which was captured by the Special Assistant and Communications Advisor Margo Martin, was re-shared on Instagram by the artist herself.

While Eric Trump’s wife was trying hard to overshadow her past failures, netizens were unkind and mean. One wrote after she posted the piano cover, “It’s not that bad if you turn the sound off. And the picture.”