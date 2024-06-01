Angry Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Party 'Banana Republic,' Says 'World's Laughing at Us' After Trump Verdict

Republicans united in support of former President Donald Trump, who was convicted of a felony on Thursday after a New York grand jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. Meanwhile, Indian-American Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who had suspended his US Presidential campaign, voiced his concern about Trump's conviction on his X account. His reaction has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users responding to a viral tweet in which Ramaswamy criticized Trump's conviction in a video message.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David Dee Delgado

Sharing the video on his X account, he wrote, "I was on my flight to Italy when the Trump verdict came down. I’m ashamed that people here are asking me what the hell is going on in my own country. Now we’re the banana republic & the rest of the world is laughing." Several Internet users criticized Ramaswamy as one person wrote, "Vivek Ramaswamy, is still groveling for a job in the administration. The only problem is Trump will lose. Stay in Italy. It is much nicer there." Another user questioned, "Who's laughing at America? Many are laughing at Trump for sure. America won this one."

I was on my flight to Italy when the Trump verdict came down. I’m ashamed that people here are asking me what the hell is going on in my own country. Now we’re the banana republic & the rest of the world is laughing. pic.twitter.com/EHOVLOwWNN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 31, 2024

A third user chimed in and said, "Hey Vivek I just returned from Italy last week. I was asked what the hell happened to America. Why isn't Trump in jail already? How could the US ever allow this man to ever rise to the position of President? Will America ever heal from the damage the Republicans and Trump have caused to our great nation? That's what the world is saying and I just visited 8 nations!" Another person criticized him and said, "The rest of the world has been laughing because Trump was still free after all he had done. They are glad Trump finally faces some accountability. Hopefully, he will be jailed as he should be."

@VivekGRamaswamy, is still groveling for a job in the administration. The only problem is trump will lose. Stay in Italy. It is much nicer there. — Usaeagle6 (@Eagle6Mike66) May 31, 2024

However, several other users agreed to Ramaswamy. One person said, "The verdict is a sham, a mockery of justice, a clear political hit job! The world is laughing at us, not with us. This is not the America we believe in, this is not the America we stand for." Another user chimed in with similar views and said, "Forgive me… I’m struggling to find any humor in what our justice system has become. I’m actually numb from the shock at what transpired in the NY courtroom. Trump is one hell of a fighter but this is just too much. The lack of GOP support is nauseating."

Who's laughing at America? Many are laughing at trump for sure. America won this one. — Ołówków🌊 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇫🇷🌈 🌻💉💉💉💉 (@Woofkoof) May 31, 2024

Meanwhile, as reported by Politico, numerous senior Republican officials nationwide are rallying behind Trump after his criminal conviction, even those who have previously criticized him. Moreover, Trump is not only the first former president to be found guilty of a felony but also the first major-party presidential nominee to be convicted during a campaign, as noted by CNN. Should Trump defeat Biden in November, he would become the first sitting president to hold the title of a convicted felon. In response, the Biden campaign released a statement asserting that the New York verdict underscores that no one is above the law.