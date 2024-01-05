In a surprising turn of events, Angelina Jolie's 18-year-old daughter Zahara has dropped her adoptive father Brad Pitt's surname, opting instead for her mother's last name. The revelation comes as Zahara, currently attending college, recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, introducing herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" and omitting the "Pitt" from her name, as per Mirror.

Adopted by Jolie and Pitt in 2005 from an Ethiopian orphanage when she was just six months old, Zahara is the second of the couple's six children. The change in her surname has sparked considerable attention on social media, with users quickly noticing and commenting on Zahara's decision to distance herself from Pitt's name. The actress, who has been navigating a tumultuous divorce with Pitt since they split in 2016, seems to be focusing on her family's healing process. In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Jolie opened up about the need for healing, saying, "We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from," and about the changes in her life since the separation. She emphasized the role of her children in saving her and guiding her through a different way of living, away from the darkness she might have faced without them.

Zahara Marley Jolie, the daughter of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt, just crossed Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College pic.twitter.com/vhJ2RAYzw6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023

The ongoing legal battle, between Jolie and Pitt has been going on for seven years since they separated, characterized by disagreements over custody and financial matters. The attention on the high-profile family has increased due to Zahara's decision to not use Pitts's surname anymore. In a video, she introduced herself confidently as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Interestingly, this development coincides with a broader pattern within the Jolie-Pitt family dynamics. Last month, Zahara's adopted brother Pax took to Instagram, posting a scathing critique of his father, labeling him a "world class a**hole" and a "despicable person." The public post added another layer to the complex relationship between Pitt and his children. However Pitt maintained a dignified silence during all these claims, with an insider from his inner circle dismissing Pax's allegations as a "depressing" smear campaign. According to The U.S. Sun, the source emphasized that Pitt holds great respect for all of his children, expressing frustration at the portrayal of him as a "bad person," asserting that it is far from the truth.

Brad Pitt hits back after adopted son Pax's explosive Instagram post https://t.co/URM83jmlCK Jolie is batshit crazy — APO BISO (@apo_biso) November 22, 2023

Despite all the attention their divorce has received Jolie and Pitt were officially awarded shared custody of their six children in May 2021. However, a month later the judge's ruling was unexpectedly reversed. This ongoing legal battle adds another layer of complexity, to the lives of this couple in Hollywood. As the public observes with interest we can only speculate on how this new development will affect the dynamics within their family and the unfolding legal proceedings, between Jolie and Pitt.

