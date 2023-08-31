Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional When Billy Cyrus Gets Audience Appreciation: "Healing a Childhood Wound"

Remember Hannah Montana's "cool and casual" dad, Robby Ray, aka Billy Ray Cyrus? The names may not be alike in real life, but the emotion is exactly the same. Pop sensation Miley Cyrus is still close to her daddy despite the divorce of her parents and their moving on with their respective partners. However, that's not the case for her siblings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Tim P. Whitby

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out 10 Yrs After Sinead O’Connor Wrote Her Controversial Letter After ‘Wrecking Ball’

Recently, in a TikTok video, the singer explained she's more emotional about her dad's music career than she is about her own, according to The Things. She also talked about the "differing" perspectives of the father and daughter on fame and success. She shared, "When I was born, my dad had the No. 1 country song."

She continued, "When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it, enjoying the music. I just see people in numbers." Miley rose to success with Disney's Hannah Montana, in which she starred with her real-life dad, Billy- who also happened to play her father's role in the show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frederick M. Brown

It was a hit in the early 2000s. Miley is renowned for her rebellious and carefree attitude, and people often relate to her with her "Wrecking Ball" song that wreaked havoc in the music industry. However, she's nonchalant about her "reputation." Instead, she expressed that her dad is more concerned with the audience's appreciation.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus’ Wholesome Response to Adele Gushing About Her New Song Will Leave You in Tears of Joy

Despite several controversies, Miley has a significant number of fans and admirers across the globe. But she doesn't care much. For her father, Billy, it holds utmost importance. She explained, "My dad grew up the opposite of me, so I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different."

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Reflects on ‘Wildly Different’ Relationship With Fame and Success as Compared to Dad Billy

She added, "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me." And like any doting daughter, she feels emotional when her dad receives recognition and love from his fans. "When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound, and I have always been made to feel like a star," continued Miley.

"It makes me emotional," she said. The 30-year-old feels her father deserves more success than her, and he has always been an underdog. "I will say that I feel vocally my dad was under-appreciated." Billy was married to Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, for 28 years and shares four more children, including singer Noah Cyrus.

Image Source: Getty Images | Isaac Brekken

The couple was finally divorced in 2022; prior to that, they were separated for a while. Both her parents have moved on with their respective partners. However, it seems the parents' separation causes some tension between the kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

Their son Noah and Braison Cyrus were absent from their mother Tish's marriage to Australian actor Dominic Purcell. Miley, however, was not only present at the wedding ceremony- but also was one of the bridesmaids along with her older sister, Brandi. In fact, the wedding was held at Miley's $7.5 million Malibu mansion. Billy is engaged to his fiance, Firerose, who seems to be a new singer on the block. Their marriage date has not been confirmed yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus)

More from Inquisitr

Miley Cyrus Recalls Home She Shared With Ex Liam Hemsworth That Burned Down: “Had So Much Magic to It”

Miley Cyrus Reveals Grueling Schedule She Followed as a "Tween" During ‘Hannah Montana’ Days