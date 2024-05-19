Analysts Say Trump’s Actions Show He’s ‘Bracing for a Guilty Verdict’ in Hush Money Criminal Case

An assessment of Donald Trump's recent remarks indicates that the former president is preparing himself and his voters for a possible guilty verdict in the New York hush money criminal case. The lawsuit, which is the first in U.S. history to bring criminal charges against a president, contends that election interference occurred when Trump paid Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, to hide an alleged sexual encounter between the two, as reported by Raw Story.

The business mogul has talked a great deal about overcoming the charges, even in the face of compelling testimonies from Daniels, who described their sexual encounter in lengthy detail, and his former attorney Michael Cohen, who admitted to having made the payments under Trump's order. However, according to the analysis by USA Today, Trump's actions seem to point to a matter-of-fact realization — that a guilty verdict is inevitable.

Trump expects a guilty verdict, it will go to appeals, and over turned.

He gets elected, and then uses precedent to go after the corrupt.

"When former president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump claims that the judicial system wants to put him in jail, he's not just protesting the ongoing hush money trial. Trump is also bracing voters for the possibility of a guilty verdict," David Jackson writes in the analysis. "At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters gathered at the courthouse in New York, Trump's attacks on the trial are designed in part to persuade voters to disregard a bad verdict, according to aides, legal analysts, and a review of his remarks."

With all evidence, testimonies & facts proving he paid 270,000 dlls to 2 of his lovers, when his wife Melania was pregnant, traitor indicted criminal trump, is as false as his wig. A guilty verdict? Donald Trump and allies are bracing voters for the worst https://t.co/6HrZMGCkdF pic.twitter.com/n5SgM3zBXq — Gregorio Meraz (@GregorioMeraz1) May 11, 2024

Jackson continues, stating that Trump's mention of an appeal is another red flag. "Trump and supporters have also predicted that a guilty verdict would be reversed on appeal, a step that would not be necessary if he is acquitted or if there is a hung jury." He added, "Legal experts said Trump has little choice but to brace for a guilty verdict, given how it might affect his campaign against President Joe Biden."

Although some believe that the indictments aided the GOP presumptive nominee in the primary polls, a guilty conviction isn't necessarily anticipated. Trump's targets in his unfair trial argument are independent and moderate voters who have long harbored doubts about his actions. "His base will believe everything he says," Bradley P. Moss, a Washington, D.C. lawyer, who specializes in government transparency issues, tells USA TODAY. "The question is independents."

Trump prepares supporters for a guilty conviction, by decrying the legitimacy of court rulings and, consequently, the legal system as a whole. This prepared his followers for the possibility of charges in late 2022 and early 2023. In June 2023, Trump told a Republican group in New Hampshire that "there could be others coming," suggesting it would be nothing but 'election interference'.

What will happen faster? Trump Media declares bankruptcy or Trump gets the guilty verdict? pic.twitter.com/zrcR3e2nj6 — ITDUDE Fella (@The_Real_ITDUDE) April 15, 2024

However, legal experts don't understand how a guilty verdict would help the GOP presumptive nominee. "Moss also said that, while Trump's base will stick with him no matter what, it's hard to see how a guilty verdict would help him," the outlet reported. "'I don't see anything good coming out of this for Trump,' Moss said. 'The question is how much damage it does.'"