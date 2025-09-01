Amid Explosive Health Rumors, Donald Trump Avoids Reporters Again And Is Spotted Golfing Instead

Donald Trump continues to elude the press as speculation about his well-being continues to rise. For the second day in a row, the President was seen avoiding interaction with members of the press as he made his way to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The limited interactions have led netizens to come up with bizarre theories about Trump’s health, with some even claiming that he has died. The 79-year-old even opted out of appearing at public events in the previous week.

The speculation picked up when he continued to remain absent following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. JD Vance also contributed to the rumor mill when he spoke about a possible “tragedy.” In a conversation with USA Today, he spoke about how he would step into the position of the President “if there’s a terrible tragedy.”

On Sunday morning at 10 am, Trump was photographed making his way to Virginia in his golfing attire. He was photographed at the White House and the golf facility on the same day. His appearance did nothing to squash the rumors about his health.

Several conspiracy theorists even claimed that the man photographed leaving the White House wasn’t the President at all but an impersonator instead. The rumors have also dictated that Trump likely suffered a medical incident last week, which is why he is avoiding interactions with the press.

He went ticking off things from his agenda on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, according to reports. However, he continued to remain out of the public eye through it all.

Trump just said “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.” Yes, I’m sure his swollen ankles, bruised hands, strange walking, and mental decline are all indicative of a healthy person! pic.twitter.com/MVaZnmOl4K — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 31, 2025

Shock especially followed after the President decided to sign two executive bills away from the comfort of the White House with no press present. Trump is known to invite press members into the Oval Office while airing he process of signing a bill every time there is a new one.

No official has addressed the rumors surrounding the President’s health, but the rumor mill has managed to come up with more and more bizarre theories as days have passed. The photos of the President that were published over the weekend are speculated to be photos from the past. Many social media users claimed that the photos were taken a while ago, with some claiming that the pictures dated from 2019.

The rumors even prompted the President himself to take to Truth Social on Sunday afternoon to address the rumors running rampant. After his golfing session, he took to the platform to note that he had “never felt better.” H added, “Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE! President DJT.”

This is Trump’s left ankle as he was sitting yesterday at NABJ. I worked a Cardiac Unit for a little over a year in the 90’s. I saw many ankles that looked like this. #TrumpIsInPoorHealth pic.twitter.com/DuznOCqdgL — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) August 2, 2024

The speculation about the President has risen over the past months. He was observed with swollen ankles, which prompted people to demand more transparency about his health.

Later, he was spotted with a mysterious bruise on his left hand. Press Secretary Kaorline Leavitt revealed that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency during a July Press briefing.