Amber Heard Doesn’t Want to ‘Have Stones Thrown’ at Her Post Nasty Defamation Trial: "I’ll Appreciate"

Amber Heard has revealed in a new interview that she wishes some of the insults directed at her would stop. Heard has received backlash in the face of growing public scrutiny since the lawsuit that her ex-husband, Johnny Depp filed against her. Recently, news of her first public appearance since the trial went public too, which reportedly added fuel to the fire.

Heard has experienced a lot over the last ten years with the dissolution of her marriage to Depp becoming an ugly public spectacle. Depp won a UK lawsuit against the London tabloid The Sun, and he subsequently also won his defamation lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed post in The Washington Post. The latter resulted in a judgment against her for $10 million, far less than the $2 million she was given as compensation for a counterclaim.

Heard recently appeared in Sicily for the Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of In the Fire, a Conor Allyn-directed drama. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the Aquaman actress revealed her feelings regarding the backlash. She said. “I’m in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth. What I’m not in control of is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff."

Heard said a big learning that came out of whatever happened in her life was that “I’m not in control of stories other people create around me.” The actress went on to add, “That’s something that probably I’ll appreciate as a blessing further down the line. Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much. So let’s get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for.”

The actress emphasized that she has been in the industry longer than anyone admits: “It might not be obvious to other people, but I’ve been acting my whole adult life since I was 16. As crazy as it sounds to say, that means I have decades in this industry. I’m not telling you I have this amazing film career, but what I have is something that I’ve made, myself, and it has given me a lot to be able to contribute,” Heard said.

Heard wants the judgment and scowling directed at her to stop, but she says she believes that it doesn't have the power to destruct her career. “The odds of that in this industry are really improbable but somehow, here I am. I think I’ve earned respect for that to be its own thing. That’s substantial enough. What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career. So let’s talk about this movie,” she said.

