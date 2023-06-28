Amber Heard Believes Her Past Won't 'Stop' Her Career: 'No Control over Other People's Stories'

After Amber Heard's sudden disappearance from Hollywood, many speculated the actress won't return to the big screen. Her absence raised many questions, including some people claiming her career in Hollywood was over after her messy public divorce from Johnny Depp.

However, Heard surprised everyone, including her critics, after she recently made a glamorous appearance at her movie's premiere. She insists, "What I have been through," especially her highly-publicized multimillion-dollar lawsuit with her ex-husband Depp, "is certainly not going to stop my career."

The 37-year-old actress bounced back from her hiatus and said that she has learned over time that she's not in control of what stories people create around her life. However, she has vowed it won't stop her pace of success, reported The Mirror.

The Aquaman star was under public scrutiny after her ex-husband Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against her. The case came in response to Heard penning an article in 2018 for the Washington Post where she accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of domestic violence, although without mentioning his name specifically.

The ex-couple went through an intense six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia. The world media documented the public lawsuit, after which the jury gave the verdict in Depp's favor. Heard's stance on the result was a disappointment. Nevertheless, she respected the jury's decision.

After the court's judgment in December, Heard revealed she had made a "very difficult decision" and agreed to reach a settlement in the defamation case. The court demanded Heard hand over Depp $1 million, and the actress obliged. Depp distributed the defamed money between five different charities.

Leaving the dark past behind, Heard is now stepping back into her acting shoes and is ready to take on the projects once again. Recently, the Magic Mike XXL actress was at the Taormina film festival in Sicily this week to promote her first major film since the trial, titled In The Fire.

Depp's new film project, Jeanne Du Barry, was also scheduled to screen at the film event. Clearing the air of speculations, Heard clarified that she was at the festival to "support a movie" and nothing else, as reported by Deadline.

She told the publication, "A big thing I had to learn was that I am not in control of stories other people create around me. That's something that probably I'll appreciate as a blessing further down the line. Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much."

Heard added, "I am here to support a movie. And that's not something I can be sued for." She also discussed her longstanding career in Hollywood, "What I have been through, what I've lived through, doesn't make my career at all. And it's certainly not going stop my career."

Heard's new movie is set in 1899, and the plot follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist who is called to solve the case of a disturbed child in Columbia after severe accusations that the child is, actually, the Devil.

