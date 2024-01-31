All Clues That Suggest Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Might Be Heading For Divorce

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, the power couple that originated on the set of The Voice and exchanged vows in July 2021, have long been celebrated for their seemingly perfect love story. However, recent incidents and speculations by fans are fueling rumors of trouble in paradise. One significant clue that caught fans' attention was the couple’s decision to celebrate the New Year apart. Stefani shared moments from her New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas on Instagram Stories, while Shelton performed at Nashville’s Big Bash. Stefani shared, "Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas. Last year I did Vegas, and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' But you sometimes want to... not be the host. So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're gonna be working, then I'm going to be working. So I'm just gonna fly in and out. It's going to be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it." The distance on such an occasion raised eyebrows and intensified rumors about marital issues.

Adding to the speculation was Stefani’s apparent social media cleanse. In mid-December, the singer seemingly deleted pictures of her partner from her Instagram, leading fans to question the absence of Shelton from her posts. Concerns were raised by fans, expressing a desire to see more content featuring the couple together. The duo’s differing career paths have also become a focal point for fans plotting such theories. With Shelton leaving The Voice, Stefani made a return, along with their indulgence in separate television opportunities and concert tours. As per The U.S. Sun, an insider shared, “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble. Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Shelton’s resolution to cut back on drinking also raised eyebrows. Despite owning a bar and hosting a bar-themed celebrity game show called Barmageddon, Shelton expressed a desire to reduce his alcohol intake. He shared, "I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now--that's my New Year's resolution. Is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether."

While Stefani excitedly announced her return to the stage with No Doubt for an upcoming tour, Shelton's lack of acknowledgment or public support for her career move became noticeable. Fans observed that Shelton did not share his thoughts or express excitement about Stefani's major career announcement, raising questions about their level of support for each other's endeavors. Whether these clues indicate real trouble or are just speculations fueled by external factors remains to be seen.