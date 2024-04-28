Alec Baldwin Once Claimed That Melania Trump Enjoys His Impression of Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin has portrayed Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live for an extended period, earning admiration from numerous notable individuals. Earlier in 2017, he even stated that the former first lady, Melania Trump, was a fan of his exaggerated Trump portrayal, as per Page Six. During an appearance on The Brian Lehrer Show, the actor confidently asserted that the former FLOTUS enjoys both SNL and his impression, despite her husband's strong public disapproval of it. Donald has openly expressed his disdain for the impression, tweeting about it several times.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mike Coppola

Baldwin said, "Someone told me, who is friends with someone in the White House, or formerly in the White House, that Melania Trump loves ‘SNL’ and she loves my impersonation." Additionally, he claimed that Melania thinks his portrayal of her husband is spot-on. As reported by The Independent, Baldwin added, “Apparently, Trump is horrified and beside himself that his wife actually thinks that’s funny.”

However, to the former 30 Rock star's dismay, Stephanie Grisham, Melania's Director of Communications, contradicted Baldwin's statement in an email. Meanwhile, Donald commenting on Baldwin's parodies, once added on Twitter, "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Baldwin initially appeared to have the upper hand over Trump as the reigning Donald impersonator on SNL, but he later faced a significant backlash across various social media platforms. Meanwhile, During the 2016 campaign season, Baldwin honed his impersonation of Donald on SNL to perfection. He didn't stop there, continuing the role even after Donald was elected.

Donald is undeniably a divisive figure in American politics and popular culture alike. The real estate mogul turned politician has been the subject of impersonations long before his presidency. Atamanuik has also portrayed the former president at numerous comedy events, including Politicon in July 2017, as detailed by CBS News. Despite lacking some physical resemblance to the former president, his comedic vocal delivery made him the preferred Donald impersonator in the world of television comedy for some time. Additionally, Robert Ensler, an artist who goes by the name "the real President Donald impersonator," has been impersonating Donald since 2005.

Additionally, Shane Gillis has made a name for himself with his impersonations of Donald on stage, and he even brought the character to his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. Furthermore, in an impromptu press conference earlier in 2017, Donald became the target of mockery from late-night hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, as reported by The Independent. Fallon kicked off his show by donning a wig, applying orange makeup, and impersonating the Republican. He proceeded to jest about how Trump inherited a chaotic administration. Beside Gillis and Fallon, several other late-night hosts have gained popularity for their impersonations of Donald.