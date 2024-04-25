Alabama Barker Refutes Surgery Claims, Criticizes Fans for Their BBL Rumors: ‘Stop Assuming’

Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, took to Instagram to shut down rumors of her having undergone surgery. In an Instagram story, Alabama shared a candid picture of her in a public bathroom mirror, donning a skintight top and a zip-up hoodie. She sported a makeup-free look and captioned the post, "I've had no cosmetic work done to my body !! Let's stop assuming, not saying I never would, but just not [sic] in this moment have I had anything done."

As per The Sun, Alabama's clarifications came after a recent trip where she was spotted in a thong bikini. As the pictures of the trip went viral there was a wave of comments from fans who speculated that she had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) done. One user wrote, "If u got work done then good! But that ain’t your natural body state that." Another user added, "Dang...she looks like she went to the Kardashian’s doctor for sure!!" A third critic remarked, "We knew the BBL was coming."

While Alabama has been upfront about having lip fillers, she emphasized her natural beauty and urged acceptance of her appearance. She said, "I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.” Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich weighed in and asserted, “She has probably been getting filler injected for two years already...So far, she has probably had around three to four rounds of filler added to both her upper and lower lips." He further speculated that Alabama would have likely spent up to $10,000 on her lips.

Earlier this month, Alabama flaunted a more natural look on social media, embracing a 'no makeup day' which received positive feedback from fans. One fan wrote, "No makeup and a shirt on. That's nice and classy for a change," while another user echoed, "You are such a natural beauty! Please don’t let Hollywood take that from you with unnecessary surgeries." A fan gushed, "You look your age without makeup! So much better." Chiming in, Kim Kardashian also commented on the make-up free post, "So Pretty."

According to Huff Post, this was not the first time Alabama has slammed haters. Earlier this month when a user accused her of getting “plastic surgery on everything” she clapped back and wrote, “Hey let’s stop being delusional 👏.” Her fans were swift to support her. One fan wrote, “Ppl in these comments are weird af…Sorry, you all are hating on a pretty young girl 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️.” Another added, “Alabama don’t be doing nothing to nobody but here you all go in the comments 🙄.”