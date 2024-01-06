Gwen Stefani Fans Concerned With Her 'Unusual' Social Media Behavior Amid Split With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is known for her vibrant and bold personality on emanated reality singing competition The Voice. Over the years, she’s conquered many hurdles in the music industry and has become a pioneer. Stefani is a doting mother of three children whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Speaking of husbands, Stefani is now married to Country singing sensation, Blake Shelton. The two tied the knot back in 2022 and appear as star-crossed lovers. Lately, there have been rumors of the passionate couple having trouble in paradise since Shelton spent New Year’s away from his wife. Is it all over between them or do they simply have a packed schedule?

According to The U.S. Sun, fans appear rather concerned with Stefani’s alleged new and weird behavior on Instagram. Stefani seems to have taken a brief hiatus from it and has reportedly not posted either a Story or a Post on her account for a whole week. This has left many fans abuzz with conspiracies as rumors of a possible split loom. Although the couple do appear rather happy with or without each other, they’ve been apart from each other for quite a bit - a rare feat for Stefani and Shelton.

The last post made by Stefani was a montage featuring some of her major highlights of 2023 that she shared over the weekend. In the video, Stefani was seen achieving some pretty big highs including the launch of her popular hit song, True Babe. Also seen in the video was a glimpse of her receiving a bouquet of purple flowers which she held dear. Additionally, she was seen giving a side hug to musical artist Pink at a performance.

Lastly, the video included her cherished moment of being bestowed with Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Surprise Surprise! After many snaps, Shelton was seen giving her a sweet kiss at the aforementioned ceremony. She captioned her post by saying: “Cheers to a beautiful 2023. Gx.” And that was the last thing she posted online.

Previously in December, another post of Stefani triggered a slight hullabaloo when a fan enquired of Stefani allegedly deleting traces of Shelton on her account. The person asked puzzled: “What happened to all the videos of you and Blake? Another one chimed in agreement: “I haven’t seen them either!” Likewise many were left worried about their relationship status especially because of how close they’ve seemed the whole of last year.

ICYMI: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Go Skiing, Tubing with Kids in Utah | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/IQ5eUf8DQ9 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 26, 2023

As per pictures obtained by TMZ, the couple were last seen together at what seems to be a Christmas getaway in Utah before Shelton went on to spend New Year’s away from his family. Despite the rumor mill going wild with anticipation, the couple didn’t appear tense as per eyewitnesses. They seemed like they were bonding and creating new memories with each other as a family. Representatives of Stefani and Shelton are yet to make a comment that would either confirm or deny their current relationship status.

