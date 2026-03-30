Air Force Veteran Warns US Could Face Strain as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

A disaster preparedness writer and U.S. Air Force veteran has warned that the United States could face a total collapse within six months if the war with Iran continues to disrupt global supply routes. This prediction comes as analysts report increasing pressure across energy, metals, and petrochemicals markets.

Christopher Armitage shared his view in a March 12 Substack post, stating, “We are eleven days in. The planting window is barely open. The ships are still anchored. Six months of this, maybe less, and we are looking at the total collapse of the United States.”

He linked his prediction to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which he claims occurred within 48 hours of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. He also mentioned that the domestic safety net was already fragile.

Armitage’s article does not seem to represent an official government assessment. However, the market disruptions he mentioned are being monitored by major news outlets and industry experts.

Apocalyptic warning for the global economy. A top energy strategist admits the world must destroy 10 million barrels of daily demand to survive Trump’s Iran war. Fuel prices will skyrocket so high that people will literally be forced to stop driving and flying. pic.twitter.com/1gDnnozoin — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 30, 2026

Reuters reported on March 26 that war-related disruptions to oil and petrochemical flows through the Strait of Hormuz had reduced global chemical supplies and pushed prices for plastics and polymers to nearly four-year highs.

Joel Morales from Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS told Reuters that importers had lost a significant supplier and were struggling to find replacement resin at much higher prices. Dow CEO Jim Fitterling noted that up to 50% of polyethylene supply was offline, constrained, or affected by events in the Middle East.

The disruption grew on March 30 when Reuters reported that Iranian attacks on two major aluminum smelters in the Gulf had turned a shipping issue into a production threat. The U.S. has a 60% reliance on aluminum imports, according to U.S. Geological Survey data mentioned by Reuters, and nearly 22% of its primary and alloyed aluminum imports last year came from the Middle East.

Tom Price, an analyst at Panmure Liberum, told Reuters that taking out 3 million tons of capacity suddenly cannot be replaced. Other economists have pointed out the rising economic damage, though in less dramatic terms than Armitage.

Business Insider reported that economist Mohamed El-Erian said the conflict is approaching another tipping point if supply disruptions begin to impact actual quantities reaching Asia in the coming weeks. He stated that once shortages shift from price issues to physical availability, the economic effects could become much more serious.

Although Donald Trump says he has “destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military Capability”, the 0% that apparently remains is playing havoc with the global economy by choking off 10-15% of its oil supply https://t.co/8uMhPNurpj — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 20, 2026

Armitage also connected his warning to food insecurity in the U.S. In his essay, he mentioned that the last official federal figure indicated 47.9 million Americans would face food insecurity in 2024. He noted that the USDA stopped future Household Food Security Reports in September 2025 and referred to research from Purdue University showing that food insecurity reached 16% in November 2025, affecting about 54 million people.

The USDA announced it would stop future reports on September 20, 2025, and Purdue confirmed in December that household food insecurity did rise to 16% in November. Armitage also cited estimates that 2.4 million SNAP recipients might lose benefits in an average month due to new restrictions.

Whether the United States is genuinely on the path to total collapse is still uncertain. However, it is clear that the war with Iran is already impacting supply chains related to fuel, plastics, fertilizers, and industrial metals, with price shocks and shortages shifting from warning signs to measurable market stress.