After Documentary Debacle, Melania Trump Sells $589 Necklaces on Website

First Lady Melania Trump, who time and again has been trolled for selling festive ornaments and jewellery online at whopping prices, is back at it. Melania Trump’s website has now listed special products ahead of St Patrick’s Day, reported The Irish Star.

In case you missed it, the ‘Lady Liberty’ gold necklace on Melania Trump’s website is listed for $589, while the three-leaf clover ‘Love & Gratitude’ necklace is priced at $240.

Melania Trump’s ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace is a customized piece designed by the First Lady herself, per the description of the official website, and it features Melania Trump’s signature on each piece. It also aims to “honor all mothers”.

The bio on the product listing describes it with these words: “Each necklace can be engraved with names, initials, or significant dates to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry. The flower pendant measures 1 inch, includes a 16-18 inch adjustable chain, and is made in gold vermeil.”

Meanwhile, the other necklace up for sale by Melania on her official website is called ‘Vote Freedom.’ It happens to be a limited edition, gold vermeil necklace celebrating Lady Liberty.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Melania Trump has been trolled for selling pricey ornaments on her official website. Last year, on Christmas, she released a collection ranging from of $75 to $90 a piece, which received a lot of flak online. The $90 ‘American Star’ was labelled as overpriced by a large section of the Internet.

First Lady Melania Trump introduces The 250 Collection. The 250 Collection includes six limited-edition Christmas ornaments designed to celebrate America and the upcoming 250th anniversary. Each ornament is proudly handcrafted in the United States and will include an engraving… pic.twitter.com/w9oChiugNV — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 25, 2025

Per Express UK, the former model launched her own line of watches and jewellery on QVC in 2010, and two years later, she ventured into another business, a skincare line. Last year, the First Lady launched her own production venture, Muse Films, which also backed Melania’s eponymous documentary, co-produced by Amazon.

Speaking of the documentary, after its underwhelming box office performance, the film was released on Amazon’s OTT platform Prime Video on March 9. The film gives a sneak peek inside Melania Trump’s 20 days leading up to Inauguration Day.

The documentary failed to perform well at the box office, and it also opened to largely negative reviews from critics. Announcing the film’s debut on a streaming platform, Melania Trump wrote in an X post, “Melania, The Record-Breaking Film Only on Prime March 9th.”

MELANIA

The Record-Breaking Film

Only on Prime

March 9th pic.twitter.com/XdtzUlva47 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 6, 2026

Melania Trump spent two months extensively promoting her documentary. At one of the White House events this year, she was even confronted by a reporter, who asked her, “Why do you feel it’s appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your movie?”

“This is not a promotion,” Melania clarified at the event, adding, “We are here celebrating the release of the hostages of Aviva [Siegel] and Keith [Siegel]. They were in, uh, Washington, DC. Uh, they called me, they said they would like to come over to thank me and to, uh, to give, uh, hugs, and that’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”

Despite the documentary’s poor reviews and box office performance, Donald Trump continues to praise his wife’s film. He has repeatedly referred to Melania as a “movie star.”

During his speech at the Trump National Doral on Monday, Trump said, “I went home and told our great first lady, who’s now a movie star. Can you believe this? That movie was hot, and it is hot. She became a movie star. It was a good movie.”