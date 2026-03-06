Ahead Of Its OTT Debut, Melania Trump Calls Documentary “Record-Breaking” – Netizens Agree, With a Twist

Melania Trump’s eponymous documentary was largely a box office debacle, and now it’s all set to release on an OTT platform. The documentary, backed by Amazon, will be released on Prime Video on March 9, nearly two months after its theatrical release.

On her official social media handles, Melania Trump shared a snippet from the movie and wrote, “MELANIA, The Record-Breaking Film, Only on Prime, March 9.” The Internet did agree with Melania’s “record-breaking” claim, just not on the success front. A lot of netizens resorted to humor and sarcasm to put forth their point.

MELANIA

The Record-Breaking Film

Only on Prime

March 9th pic.twitter.com/XdtzUlva47 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 6, 2026

The comments section of Melania Trump’s post looked like this- “Record breaking? Did it break the record for worst movie ever?” and “Record-breaking for how bad it is,” read some comments.

Some netizens reminded the First Lady of the film’s underwhelming box office performance. “It broke the record for the worst rating for a movie on IMDB,” a remark read. Another one added, “Record-breaking? Maybe for the biggest flop ever.” A third one added, “Record-breaking how?”

Inputs from some more netizens – “It was a flop. Made 16 million total yet Amazon paid 40 million for the rights and 35 million to advertise Melania.” This question kept popping up: “What records did it break?” A not-so-gentle reminder from another netizen read, “Didn’t it break the record for lowest-rated movie of all time on IMDb?”

Here’s what another section of the Internet had to say about Melania Trump’s video. “Best documentary opening in the past 10 years isn’t a record to brag about,” read a comment. Another one commented, “1.4/10 on IMDB, 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. Record-breaking for sure, for one of the worst documentaries ever.”

The film’s extensive criticism and the box office performance notwithstanding, President Donald Trump has been all praises for the film. He has also been referring to Melania as a “movie star” during multiple events.

At the Board of Peace, Donald Trump abruptly began praising Melania Trump and her movie. “She has a very successful movie out right now, like number one. Can you believe this? Big movie star, and I always say it’s trouble, because I always say there’s not room in one family for two stars. I told her that we can’t have two stars in one family, so I don’t know what that means. It’s not good.”

Trump also claimed that Melania, the movie, “became the biggest-selling documentary in 20 years. The theatres are all packed. Women, especially, they go back, and they see it two or three times, four times.”

Trump on Melania: She has a successful movie. Number one. She’s a big movie star. We can’t have two stars in one family. I don’t know what that means but it is not good. Theaters are all packed. Women especially go back and see it two or three, four times. pic.twitter.com/h5DBpBK2py — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

Right after the film’s release, Donald Trump claimed that women loved Melania’s movie. “Our country is truly blessed to have such a phenomenal first lady. And now she’s a movie star. It’s crazy. Congratulations, by the way. Can you believe it? You know who loves that movie? The ladies. They go see it three or four times, they see it with their husbands,” Trump said at an event earlier this year.

Both Melania and Donald Trump extensively promoted the movie at multiple events. The First Lady was even confronted by a reporter about promoting her film at a White House event, which she blatantly denied.

When Melania donated her 2025 inaugural ball gown at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, she talked about her movie. “Personally, I relish the entire design process, from start to finish. It takes time, it’s slow, but the end result is always magical. If you had a chance to see my new film, MELANIA, you are well aware of what it took to bring this technical marvel to life,” the First Lady said at the event.