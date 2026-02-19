“We Can’t Have Two Stars in One Family” – Donald Trump, Unfiltered, on Melania’s ‘Success’

The verdict has been out for some time, both at the box office and in critics’ reviews – Melania, the movie, has had an underwhelming run. However, President Donald Trump didn’t seem to get the memo about Melania being a box office debacle.

The reason we brought this up today is because Donald Trump attended the Board of Peace meeting on Thursday and pivoted the topic to his wife, Melania, being a movie star” (his words). “She has a very successful movie out right now, like number one. Can you believe this?” the President said, boasting about the movie.

Donald Trump joked that there isn’t room for two stars in the family. “Big movie star, and I always say it’s trouble, because I always say there’s not room in one family for two stars. I told her that we can’t have two stars in one family, so I don’t know what that means. It’s not good,” Trump said.

He claimed that Melania “became the biggest-selling documentary in 20 years.” He added, “The theatres are all packed. Women, especially, they go back, and they see it two or three times, four times.”

Trump on Melania: She has a successful movie. Number one. She’s a big movie star. We can’t have two stars in one family. I don’t know what that means but it is not good. Theaters are all packed. Women especially go back and see it two or three, four times. pic.twitter.com/h5DBpBK2py — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

As Donald Trump continued his streak of big claims, netizens united in the comments section to give him a reality check of sorts. “Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. That movie bombed and it is still tanking,” an X user wrote.

Inputs from another user: “Two stars in one family? There isn’t even one…if exaggeration won Oscars, this would sweep the night.” Another netizen dropped a comment that read, “Melania’s movie was a flop just like Trump’s Presidency.” Thoughts from another X user: “Wow. So out of touch.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Donald Trump has referred to Melania as a “movie star.” At a recent event, Trump claimed, “Our country is truly blessed to have such a phenomenal first lady. And now she’s a movie star. It’s crazy. Congratulations, by the way. Can you believe it? You know who loves that movie? The ladies. They go see it three or four times, they see it with their husbands.”

Not a day goes by without Donald Trump bragging about Melania’s eponymous movie. So much so that when he was asked about what he got the First Lady for Valentine’s Day, he dodged the question and how and talked about the movie instead.

A reporter recently asked Trump, “Did you do anything for Valentine’s with her? Did you give her flowers?” To this, he replied, “Better not tell you that. Goodbye, everybody. That’s the toughest question but I am proud of the fact that her movie is so successful. It’s a tremendous hit.”

Reporter: Did you get Melania flowers for Valentine’s Day? Trump: Better not tell you that. That’s the toughest question. pic.twitter.com/ZMwbO2lRQW — Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Melania Trump, too, has been leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. On the occasion of President’s Day, she shared a picture from her movie premiere and it had her film’s name printed out in the backdrop. Earlier this week, she shared yet another post promoting the documentary and captioned the post, “Don’t miss your chance to see MELANIA in theatres before its run ends. Experience the immersive visuals and sound on the big screen today.”

The First Lady was called out by a reporter for promoting her movie at an official White House event. In her defence, Melania replied, “This is not a promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages of Aviva [Siegel] and Keith [Siegel]. They were in, uh, Washington, DC. Uh, they called me, they said they would like to come over to thank me and to, uh, to give, uh, hugs, and that’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”