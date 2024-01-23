A Trump Supporter Asked Nikki Haley to Marry Him. She Says, ‘Get Out of Here!'

On Monday, a fan of former President Donald Trump proposed marriage to Republican contender Nikki Haley. However, Haley promptly declined the proposal after finding out that the guy would not be voting for her. As per a video circulating on Twitter, a guy in the crowd asked Haley at a campaign event in New Hampshire, "Nikki! Will you marry me?" When Haley asked him if he'd vote for her, the guy quickly denied, "I'm voting for Trump..." Haley jokingly replied, "Oh. Get out of here!"

"Nikki! Will you marry me?"



Nikki Haley: "Are you gonna vote for me?"



"I'm voting for Trump..."



"Oh. Get out of here!" pic.twitter.com/q2EzO6UEcx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2024

Ahead of Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire, Haley made a compelling pitch to the state's self-assured and independent voters: choose her and save America from the presidential rerun that it seems no one wants. Haley said, "Seventy percent of Americans have said they don’t want to see a Donald Trump-Joe Biden rematch. Do we really want to have two presidential candidates in their 80s?" eliciting nods and chuckles from the people crammed inside the Derry middle school library.

The 81-year-old Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is seemingly coasting to his party's nomination, while 77-year-old former President Trump is motoring toward the Republican nomination as the field becomes smaller and he gathers support from all corners of the party. However, Haley claimed there was another, more practical option: her. On Saturday, she celebrated her 52nd birthday by hopscotching throughout the state.

This NH Republican voter says she’s voting for Nikki Haley because “If she doesn't win the Republican nomination and Trump does, a lot of people will end up voting for Biden…Instead of making America great again, he made America hate again.” pic.twitter.com/csVhRlVlt9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 22, 2024

Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday, just two days before voters cast their ballots, making it possible for Haley to finally face Trump in New Hampshire. Haley broke the news to the eclectic group of customers and admirers gathered at Brown's Lobster Pound on the seacoast of New Hampshire just after DeSantis announced his resignation.

Just because Donald Trump says it, doesn’t make it true. Let’s set the record straight:



1. Dems can't vote in the GOP primary in NH.

2. I want to save Social Security. Trump wants to cut benefits by letting it go bankrupt.

3. I was a conservative Tea Party governor.

4. I was… pic.twitter.com/tZisIuSyaH — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 19, 2024

As reported by NBC News, she said, "We just heard that Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the race. I want to say to Ron he ran a great race. He’s been a good governor, and we wish him well. Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left. May the best woman win." Haley has made significant investments in New Hampshire, a highly educated and less religious state where Trump may be more susceptible. Wealthy allies have assisted her in trolling Trump and knocking on doors.

Haley avoided talking about her former boss at the outset of her 2024 campaign. But when Trump continued to lead in New Hampshire, some of her potential supporters were demanding more. Haley started to take him on directly; she questioned Trump's mental capacity on the eve of the competition, calling into doubt his ties with dictators, accusing him of spreading "lies" about her past, and criticizing his backing from "Washington insiders." The claim that Trump is harmful to Republicans is one of her campaign's most recurring criticisms of him. The party suffered losses in the House, Senate, and White House while he was in office. Additionally, they consistently lost the general election in New Hampshire.

