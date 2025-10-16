“A Bird Nesting Up There” – Donald Trump’s ‘Embarrassing’ Bad Hair Day Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Donald Trump wasn’t even done cribbing about his bad hair styling on the TIME magazine cover yet, and he just had another bad hair day. The US President hosted a press conference on Wednesday. However, the meeting was eclipsed by Trump’s unkept hair and exposed scalp.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Trump’s bad hair day gave the Internet a field day. A video of Trump, shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on X, was flooded with memes and commentary from users.

bizarre things are happening with Trump’s hair today pic.twitter.com/LIJ1rh5dcO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2025

From calling Trump’s hair a “bird’s nest” to “cotton candy,” the Internet made some weird comparisons. Case in point – “Yikes! The bird made a nest in the middle of a tornado while Trump stuck the fork in the socket.” “A bird nesting up there,” wrote an X user. There were also comparisons with a cotton candy machine. “A) He got extensions B) He fell into a cotton candy machine,” read another remark.

The comments section of the video was flooded with a lot of remarks referencing Trump’s TIME cover hairdo, which even Trump himself considered a disaster. “It’s like he’s trying to overcompensate for the hilarious new Time mag cover. But it makes it look even more absurd,” read a comment. “He hated the TIME cover so much, that he took it out on his combover,” read a second. “He saw what it looked like on TIME and tried something new,” a third comment read.

There was no end to the many comments addressing the TIME cover hair oopsie. “He’s still mad about the TIME cover so he’s trying to tease it up to look fuller,” a user wrote talking about Trump’s unkept hair in the clip. Another netizen joked, “He wants to make sure his picture is taken from above (rather than from below, like Time magazine.) Photo tip-it’s not an improvement.” Input from another X user, “He put back what Time (mag) took away.”

More conspiracy theories of sorts took over the X thread. “He ran out of products,” wrote one. This is what another person wrote in the comments, “It’s probably becoming more difficult for his hairdresser to manage the combover with so many bald spots.” The streak of bashing Trump’s hair continued with comments like, “The glue is coming undone lol.”

Some even discussed the descending trajectory of Donald Trump’s hair. “I predict we will see more baseball hats. He’s mad about that TIME magazine picture and trying to make his hair fluffy in the front but it explodes his bald spot on top of his head,” read one of the X posts. Another user thought Trump’s unkept hair signifies more than just style. “When he can’t put his hair together, how do y’all expect him to put the country together?” asked the user.

Adding to the long conversation, another user commented, “Bizarre things have been happening with Trump’s hair every day for a long time now; in the past year they’ve gotten a lot more bizarre as his combover hair thins out too much to hold full coverage in place with hairspray. Trump’s hair now redefines the term gap analysis.”

Earlier this week, Trump, in his Truth Social entry, complained about the piece TIME magazine did on him, which had an unflattering picture accompanying the story. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” read an excerpt from Trump’s post. The picture of Trump was taken from a low angle, which made the bald spots visible.

Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 14, 2025

Trump’s hair day rants have been posted amid what can be described as a difficult phase for the federal employees, crippling healthcare and a government shutdown in the US.