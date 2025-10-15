Stephen Colbert Suggests ‘Better’ TIME Cover to Replace Trump’s ‘Worst of All Time’ Image

Donald Trump has recently complained about the photo of him that TIME Magazine used for their cover while celebrating the POTUS’s role in the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Republican leader complained that the photograph “disappears” his hair. The cover tried to capture him in a heroic way; however, it instead highlighted his bald spots.

Complaining about the same on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote that the photo might just be “the worst of all time.” And now, Stephen Colbert presented his opinion. “He’s right,” he said, adding, “You got to hand it to him: it is.”

The talk show host even suggested a few AI-generated alternative photos that the magazine could have used instead. Colbert shared a picture of Trump dressed as a cowboy sheriff “solving horse crimes.” In another picture, the POTUS is seen holding a guitar while riding a motorbike, posing with “an extremely casual attitude towards highway safety.”

However, the last photo suggested by Colbert garnered everyone’s attention. Instead of an AI-generated one, he shared a real photograph of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein in 1997. The photo in question has gone viral even since the Epstein files buzz resurfaced.

“You want a flattering photo for the cover of TIME? How about this one?” said the late-night show host. On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

He added, “Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

Kari Lake, a former Fox affiliate, also criticized the magazine for using “the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him.” Instead, he shared a fake cover, where the President could be seen facing straight. “Share this cover so that the world sees the strength of our great President Trump instead of the one the fake news Time magazine put out,” wrote Lake.

Meanwhile, Colbert has been brutally criticizing Donald Trump for a long time. In particular, he has often taken a jab at Trump for his apparent connection with Jeffrey Epstein. Following Trump’s reaction to the TIME cover, Stephen Colbert mocked, “Of course, the president of the United States is far too busy hammering out the details of a deal to end a generational conflict in the Middle East to worry about how he looks on some biweekly magazine… You would think.”