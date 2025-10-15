Donald Trump Debuts Gray Hair, and the Internet Thinks He Missed a Dye Appointment

Bad hair days won’t leave President Trump alone. The 79-year-old, who often sports hair that is some kind of orange hue, appeared to sport fully gray hair during his recent appearance. The new hair has left netizens baffled and with several questions in tow.

Many press members and dignitaries alike were invited to the White House on Tuesday. Donald Trump met up with the group and awarded the late Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. October 14, which would have been his 32nd birthday, was declared the National Day of Remembrance for Kirk.

“Charlie Kirk was a martyr for truth and for freedom,” Trump noted in his speech. The President compared him to Socrates, Saint Pete, Abraham Lincoln, and Martin Luther King, who have changed history by laying their life on the line.

The President’s speech gave an ode to Kirk’s legacy, but that isn’t exactly what netuizens seemed to be focusing on. Soon after the ceremony, social media users took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to discuss Trump’s hair.

The 79-year-old is known for his peculiar orange-blonde hair color that has become his signature. What was strange about his hair during the recent appearance was the hair color people are in the habit of seeing him in. The President’s hair was gray, which made was difficult to miss given his usual hair.

BREAKING 🚨🚨 President Donald Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. pic.twitter.com/kcQFaY3XGr — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 14, 2025

“Did Trump dye his hair purple this week?” one inquired.”Is Trump’s hair super gray right now? Did he forget to color it?” another wondered.

“Trump’s hair is white now, can’t call him orange man,” a third joked. “Look at Trump’s hair. It looks like old straw,” another commented. “What color does Trump’s hair look like?” a comment read.

This isn’t where the President’s hair troubles have stopped. He took to Truth Social to blast TIME magazine for the unflattering photo they chose of him. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!” he wrote in a post.

The 79-year-old’s complaints held merit because the cover of the latest issue featured a photo that seemed like he did not have hair at all. In the post, he also complained about the photo being taken from an “underneath angle” while calling it his “worst” photo yet. He continued his rant while noting how the publication “deserves to be called out” for its choice of photo.