7 Times The Kardashians Had the Most Savage Things To Say To Each Other

Embrace the chaos, because let's face it – every family's got quirks. If you're convinced your clan is flawless, you might want to check your reflection. Now, let's talk about the Kardashians – the undisputed champions of familial tumult. Their dysfunction is so extraordinary that it has its TV show. The banter among siblings is one thing, but the Kardashian women? They take it to a level where most wouldn't even dare. Frankly, they're savage in the way only family can be. Picture this: Kourtney Kardashian laughing at her sister's tears, moments after inducing them. Ice-cold, yet oddly heartwarming.

1. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Clash Over Business and Boundaries

Kim Kardashian has consistently been blunt in expressing her criticism of Kourtney, from directly telling her she is "the least interesting to look at" to claiming, "I bought her a career." With each passing season, the rift between these two sisters deepens, encompassing both business clashes and strained family ties. The focal point of their conflict revolved around Kim's creative direction of a Dolce & Gabbana runway show, a move that Kourtney perceives as an exploitation of her prior collaboration with the fashion house for her wedding.

2. Khloe Kardashian Humorously Thanks Kim for Her Sex Tape

Khloe Kardashian playfully thanked her sister Kim for the infamous 2007 sex tape during a mock awards speech on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Humorously accepting the fake "Putting Up With The Most Amount Of Sht" award, Khloe, handed the family's Best Reality Show MTV Movie and TV award by Kris Jenner, feigned tears and expressed gratitude to her "Lord and Saviour" and surprisingly, Kim, for "fcking on camera." The reference alluded to Kim's 2007 sex tape with rapper Ray J, a scandal that catapulted the family into the public eye, as per Cosmopolitan.

3. Nori's Black Book Creator Spills Tea on Kim Kardashian's DMs

Natalie Franklin, the mastermind behind Nori’s Black Book, dishes on the Instagram sensation, spilling details on Kim's DM slide and being blocked by KUWTK stars. Originating seven years ago, the account gained major traction when Kanye West endorsed it. Franklin, unveiling her identity in the show's final season, discusses creating North West's persona, recounting her amusing encounter with the seven-year-old. Kim's surprising DM, inquiring about the account's accuracy, led to Franklin's cameo on KUWTK. Despite a glam encounter with Kim and Khloe, there's been no post-meeting contact. Franklin remains unapologetic about her posts, navigating potential celebrity complaints, and hints at retiring the account when North is old enough for her own Instagram, as per Metro.

4. Kim Apologizes to Kris Humphries for Mishandling Breakup

Kim reflects on her brief 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, acknowledging that she mishandled the breakup and felt pressured into the wedding. During a reunion interview for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim expressed regret and apologized to Humphries for not ending things more gracefully. She revealed feeling 'claustrophobic' in the relationship since their honeymoon, and her mother Kris Jenner had suggested calling it off, offering an escape. However, fearing public ridicule as the 'runaway bride,' Kim proceeded with the wedding, later realizing she had made a mistake.

5. Kourtney Gives Khloe A Bikini Wax

In the preview clip of Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Khloe panics over an imminent photo shoot realizing she needs a bikini wax. Sister Kourtney steps in, noting the urgency, and takes charge of the at-home waxing session. Khloe admits her neglect due to a busy schedule and expresses anxiety about her husband Kendrick Lamar seeing her ungroomed. Fortunately, Kourtney, confident in her skills, assures Khloe, "I've given myself the best bikini wax in town," and lends a helping hand, as per HuffPost.

6. Kourtney Threatened To Do Something Very Specific With A Taco

In a memorable episode of Kim and Kourtney Take Miami, Kourtney, fed up with her sister Kim, unleashed a wave of eccentricity during a photoshoot. Unfazed by the supposed professionalism of the moment, Kourtney shocked everyone by threatening to do something very specific – shoving a taco up Kim's ass. The family's already unconventional dynamics made it a standout and comically bizarre moment. From intense confrontations to peculiar threats, the Kardashians' reality ventures have often veered into the unexpected, as per Betches.

7. Kim Lost Her Earring In The Ocean

Amidst the tumultuous chapter of Kim's marriage to Kris Humphries, a memorable incident unfolded during a family vacation in Bora Bora. The glitzy escapade took a comical turn when Kim, adorned in opulence, lost an earring worth a fortune while frolicking in the ocean. The genuine distress was juxtaposed with Kourtney's infamous response, "Kim, there's people that are dying," injecting a dose of reality into the extravagant drama. Kim's tearful search for the misplaced jewelry became an unintentional spectacle, capturing the essence of her tumultuous life at the time, as per People.

