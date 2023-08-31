Kendall Jenner Sparks 'Animal Exploitation' Debates By Posing With Horses For Stella McCartney

Kendall Jenner, popular for her equestrian passion, has taken the first seat in Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign, sparking a storm of controversies and ethical debates. The campaign, titled 'Horse Power,' features Jenner posing on top of majestic French ponies against the backdrop of the picturesque Camargue Salt Flats in Southern France. While the pictures are blissfully captivating, they have raised a few eyebrows about the fine line between artistic expression and animal welfare, per the DailyMail.

The collaboration streaks Kendall’s first venture with McCartney, a designer renowned for her inclination and commitment to cruelty-free and sustainable fashion. The campaign, lensed by photographer Harley Weir, seeks to capture the earnest connection between humans and horses, symbolizing unity, strength, and the healing power these majestic creatures bring to our lives.

However, the campaign has become a battleground for ethical discussions. McCartney, known for her stern stand on animal rights, is facing criticism for using horses as props in her campaign ‘Horse Power.’ Animal rights activists argue that while the images might appear to convey a bond between humans and animals, they potentially overlook the horses’ well-being and autonomy. Jenner’s inclination and love for horses is not just for reel life; she is a lifelong equestrian who has intertwined her career with her love for these animals. Yet, critics contend that even with genuine intentions, the campaign might inadvertently promote the use of animals for human gain, undermining the very principles McCartney has long championed.

Stella herself has defended the campaign, asserting that it celebrates the harmonious connection between humans and horses. People claim that the founder and designer Stella McCartney said that she finalized Jenner for the campaign because she “knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses" as much as she does. "Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch,” she continued. “You can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her.”

McCartney's commitment to using ethically sourced materials in her collections remains steadfast, and she emphasizes that the Winter 2023 collection is crafted from 92% responsible materials, consistent with her brand's ethos.

The controversy surrounding the campaign speaks to larger questions about the ethics of using animals in the world of fashion and art. The intersection of creative expression, animal welfare, and brand values is a complex one, demanding careful consideration of the impact campaigns like "Horse Power" might have on public perception and the treatment of animals in various industries.

As the discussion unfolds, it's evident that while fashion campaigns like this one have the potential to spark important conversations, they also underscore the importance of maintaining a balance between creativity and ethical responsibility. In a world where consciousness about animal welfare is growing, designers and artists must navigate this delicate territory with thoughtfulness, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of all beings involved.

