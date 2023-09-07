Tom Brady Reacts to Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper’s Recent Family Vacation in Italy

Exes Bradley Cooper andIrina Shayk recently went on a highly PDA-filled romantic Italian vacation, amid reports of a 'new love' blossoming between Shayk and former NFL great,Tom Brady. As per the Things, an insider has revealed that Brady is unbothered by all the noise surrounding his relationship with the supermodel. The source said, "Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business. Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Fans were left confused when the former Victoria's Secret model posted a series of pictures on her Instagram timeline supposedly taken during a vacation with her ex, Cooper during the last week of August. Fans speculated that they were potentially back together. The ex-couple are also co-parents to their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

A close source had revealed exclusively to People, "The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone." The insider added, "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy." The Oscar-nominated actor and the Sports Illustrated model had begun dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter together in 2017 before calling it quits two years later.

As per Harper's Bazaar, an insider revealed details of the budding romance between Brady and Shayk, “Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about,” the source continued.

“She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work. He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids," the insider continued. "He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well.”

A source also told ETOnline, that “the two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together, but it’s not too serious.” The source continued, "Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great." As per People, Shayk feels that Brady is her "dream man".

“[She’s] impressed with Tom,” the insider says. “He is her dream guy. She loves dating him. They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.” The close source further said, "There is an attraction," adding that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began.

