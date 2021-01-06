Donald Trump Must Be Impeached And Removed From Office Tomorrow, Writer Says

Author Matt O’Brien on Wednesday called for Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office tomorrow in the wake of his supporters storming the Capitol.

“We have to make this Donald Trump’s last night as president. Impeach him in the House in the morning, and convict him in the Senate in the afternoon. It’s the bare minimum for a functioning democracy,” he tweeted.

O’Brien’s call came in the wake of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s announcement that she is drawing up articles of impeachment against the commander-in-chief.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” she tweeted.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Calls for Trump’s impeachment have grown since his supporters stormed the Capitol after his Wednesday speech at the March to Save America rally nearby. Political analyst Bill Kristol, Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, and author Matt Stoller are among the many that have called for his removal from power.

Per The Hill, some Democratic lawmakers are calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25h Amendment to remove the U.S. leader from his position.

Trump should be impeached and convicted tomorrow. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 6, 2021

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

This is on Donald Trump, period. He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 6, 2021

This isn’t a coup, but Trump should be impeached and removed so he can’t pardon anyone involved in these riots. And every Republican needs to be put on record with the impeachment vote whether they support this violence. https://t.co/wYBxNjdXg8 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 6, 2021

In a piece for The Atlantic, columnist Yoni Appelbaum argued that Trump must be impeached and removed from power not just to rid the White House of his influence but to ensure that no future U.S. leader acts in the same manner again. Appelbaum also argued that Trump be banned from ever serving in public office in the future.

“Trump has authored his own indictment, and the evidence of his lips condemns him,” Appelbaum wrote.

The columnist colluded his piece by expressing hope that the Republican senators who acquitted Trump for the first two articles of impeachment passed against him earlier in his term can now see the danger the commander-in-chief poses to the country.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The calls for Trump’s impeachment come just days after Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries‘ claimed that the lower chamber would not impeach Trump for pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Various figures claimed that the controversial call was a federal crime. Notably, attorney Seth Abramson and Rick Hasen — an expert in election law from the University of California Irvine — claimed that the president could be charged. However, Hasen suggested that the head of state would not likely face prosecution.