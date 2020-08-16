AEW News: Chris Jericho Teases Retirement Match And Reveals Planned Opponent

Chris Jericho is still an active in-ring competitor, but he’s a veteran of the business with more years behind him than he does ahead of him. During the latest Saturday Night Special, per Sportskeeda, the AEW star revealed that he wants to have a retirement with Lance Storm.

According to Jericho, the match might not be a great idea from a business perspective. However, he thinks that his history with Storm makes his friend the ideal last opponent for him.

“Put together an all-star line up with whomever is available in the indies at that point of time. Probably lose a couple of hundred grand. I would love to finish my career the exact same way that I began it versus Lance Storm. And the match could suck. Lance is always great. At that point of time, I might be completely off my rocker, but Who Knows? I’m 49 and still going.”

Jericho and Storm met each other while training at the Hart Brothers Wrestling Camp as rookies. Their first professional match against each other was in 1990, and they went on to team with each other in Smokey Mountain Wrestling four years later.

The pair are still friends to this day. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Jericho lashed out at WWE for firing his dream retirement opponent as a producer earlier this year.

Jericho isn’t the only person who’s proposed the match recently either. As noted by Sportskeeda, Storm also discussed his plans to wrestle Jericho in his last match, even though he fears that he’ll be too old by the time Jericho is ready to call it a day. While he’s mostly retired from in-ring competition, he’d be open to lacing up his boots again for a showdown with his friend.

Storm revealed that the bout could take place in AEW, but he’s happy to compete at an independent show that both wrestlers host themselves. He doesn’t mind where the fight is held, as the pair made a pact to face each other in some capacity.

Jericho is currently embroiled in a feud with Orange Cassidy and doesn’t intend on going anywhere for a while yet. He has also stated his desire to have a match against Mike Tyson in the future, and he even teased a possible date for the occasion.

Now that Storm is a free agent after being let go by WWE back in April, he’s also free to join AEW should the opportunity become available.